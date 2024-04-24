Current cases:
24CV0317: Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC, Successor in Interest to Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC v. Lisa Boswell, action for money.
Marriage licenses:
Cade A. Kelly, 24, of Springfield, retail and Hailey E. Deppen, 23, of Springfield, massage therapist.
Property transfers:
Matthew V. and Cynthia A. Johnson to Nicole and Roger L. Borst Jr., 5665 Morris Road, Springfield; $570,000.
Joshua R. Smedley to Treyton R. Smedley, 1731 Merrydale Road, Springfield; $177,000.
Roger M. and Joyce A. Burger to Olaf Tucker, 1523 McGillivray Ave., Springfield; $247,000.
Robert L. and Nancy L. Braun to Nancy L. Braun, 5875 New Castle Lane, Springfield; $0.
Timothy L. Whitacre to Angelo T. Delledonne, 4431 Randall Drive, Springfield; $190,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Richard Van Bourgondien, 1251 Student Ave., Springfield; $140,000.
Overholser Builders LLC to Lisa Fent, 4514 Village Court, Springfield; $249,900.
Francis P. and Cynthia A. Catanzaro to Robert and Heather Kline, 220 Thomaston Trail, Springfield; $299,900.
Jimmy F. and Mandy Wills to Maci Krites, 6976 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $140,000.
Jennifer M. Reedy to Sharon Hopkins, 2283 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $92,000.
Paul M. Smedley Jr. to Joshua R. Smedley, 712 Vale-Cemetery Road, Springfield; $265,000.
Donald D. and Linda K. Hatfield to Teddy and Amanda Thornburg, 621 Neosha Ave., Springfield; $38,000.
NVR Inc. to Aijaz Ahmed, 225 London Ave., Springfield; $359,200.
Aug Property Investments LLC to Roxie Potts, 2740 Dwight Road, Springfield; $192,000.
Melinda K. Stinger to Melinda K. and David L. Stinger, trustees, 3137 Nantucket St., Springfield; $0.
Chad M. and Melissa A. Mason to Kristin S. Bostick, 1947 Providence Ave., Springfield; $140,000.
Corey and Brooke Vonderhuevel to Rashad S. Harris, 2812 Conestoga St., Springfield; $264,000.
Richard L. and Marjorie R. Donahue to Marjorie R. Donahue, 2539 Home Orchard Drive, Springfield; $0.
Mental Health Services for Clark County to Nezhad Family Limited Partnership, 924 E. Home Road, Springfield; $200,000.
Comfort Living LLC to JAMSRL LLC, 1538-1540 W. High St., Springfield; $60,000.
James L. Wagner to CBMM Properties LLC, 799 W. State St., Springfield; $27,500.
Comfort Living LLC to Robert Willis Sr., 1100 Broadway St., Springfield; $175,000.
Anabelle Ahumada to Oswaldo Enriquez, 608 1/2 W. North St., Springfield; $0.
Patricia E. Allison to Patricia E. Allison, trustee, 1522 Woodland Road, Springfield; $0.
Boy Scouts of America Tecumseh Council to 515 Legacy Group LLC, 326 S. Thompson Ave.; $0.
Bryan K. Owen to Bryan K. and Rebecca M. Owen, 2140 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $0.
Secretary of House & Urban Development to Don F. Boyd, 1426 Texas Ave., Springfield; $0.
Mary M. Owen to Sierra Cronkleton, 2206 Tanager Road, Springfield; $112,000.