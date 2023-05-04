X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
34 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0289: Dina Bell v. Lee Morgan, Sr., complaint for damages.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Donald May, 38, of Springfield, tree worker and Mayra Cruz, 31, of Springfield, none.

Property transfers:

Anna Baxley to Joyce A. Neese, 4560 Tacoma St., Springfield; $130,000.

Morgan N. Feltner to Joan Y. Thompson, 4577 Reno Lane, Springfield; $130,000.

Bruce and Martha George to David A. and Pamela J. Swords, 1661 Fox Ridge Drive, Springfield; $239,000.

Jeffrey L. and Penny S. McClure to Adam M. and Jeffrey L. McClure II, 1683 Berwick Ave., Springfield; none.

Robert F. and Darlene E. Frey to Darlene E. Frey, 1786 Willow Ridge Court, Springfield; none.

Lavina L. Church to Leanne Morris, 1024 Villa Road, Springfield; $100,000.

Roger M. and Janice E. Woods to Janice E. Woods, 1149 Montego Drive, Springfield; none.

Tracey L. Sr. and Deborah L. Sells to James B. and Elizabeth L. Foreman, 6750 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $350,000.

Henry P. Rosasco to Henry P. II and Duretha M. Rosasco, 3955 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; none.

Jeani Ashbaugh, trustee and Larry E. Kaffenbarger, trustee, 4157 Spence Road, Springfield; $608,200.

Amanda Finfrock, trustee and Colleen Denice and Robert Mullins, 2665 Liberty Road, New Carlisle; $400,000.

Genesis 7 Properties Limited to Randall W. Wood, 11676 Marquart Road, New Carlisle; $315,000.

