Current cases:
22CV0419: Lauren Rinehart, Quenta Water Jr. v. Geico Insurance Company, James Long, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
22CV0420: Zachery Roderick v. Gander RV Sales, Heartland RV, action for money.
22CV0421: Timothy Egger v. Ford Motor Company, action for money.
22CV0422: Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-F Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-F, by U.C. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. Kenneth Bennett, Michael Champion, Clark County Treasurer, First Horizon Bank FKA First Tennessee Bank National Association, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Kenneth Andre Bennett, if any, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Michael Carl Champion, if any, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Courtney Aldridge, 22, of Springfield, STNA and Marques Ross, 25, of Springfield, sales rep.
Yvonne Tafolla, 29, of Medway, office assistant and Miguel Mora Salazar, 28, of Medway, construction/dry maxx.
Clifford Gagas, 37, of Medway, software engineer and Chelsea Mummert, 29, of Medway, system engineer.
Zachary Armstrong, 26, of Springfield, salesman and Alexis Perry, 24, of Springfield, teacher.
Jason Adkins, 33, of Springfield, warehouse and Nicole Michaels, 33, of Springfield, retail manager.
Mariah Gossett, 22, of Enon, nurse and Garrett Camden, 22, of Enon, journeyman.
Christine Moyer, 24, of New Carlisle, care coordinator and Vincent Munsey, 25, of Springfield, service tech.
Emily King, 33, of Springfield, die setter and Michael Massie, 46, of Springfield, press operator.
Property transfers:
Cynthia D. Miller to Hope Smith, 205 N. Arlington Ave., Springfield; no fee
Stanley L. Littler to Matthew W. and Cortnie M. Taylor, 1729 Magnolia Blvd., Springfield; no fee
Christie L. and Thomas S. Knisley to George W. Frost Jr., 415 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; $26,000
Gerald L. Greene III LLC to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp., 933-935 Kenton St., Springfield; no fee
Ryan D. Burleson to Midfirst Bank, 730 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $80,800
Tamela R. Feeser to Beatriz Adriana Gramajo Cruz, 1661 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $26,000