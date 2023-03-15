BreakingNews
Clark County higher ed institutions provide help for food, home insecure students
Property transfers:

Bobby E. Lyons and Julie M. Carty Lyons to Bobby E. Lyons, 226 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; none.

Timothy E. Simmons to Wayne R. Lewis, 1131 Olive St., Springfield; $122,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Garry Jeune and Amigo, 923 N. Murray St., Springfield; none.

Zachary L. and Madalyn F. Vaughn to Garlind Properties LTD, 509-511 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $120,000.

Opportunities for Individual Change Inc. to Kihianti Lazette Beach, 721 N. Murray St., Springfield; $130,000.

Cecelia M. and George William Douberly to George William Douberly, 506 Sherman Ave., Springfield; none.

Michael Leinasars to NGI LLC, 419 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $20,500.

Michael Leinasars to NGI LLC, 421 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $20,500.

Rosell M. Townsend to Holly Townsend Lefevre, 2034 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield; none.

Cathy L. Halloran to Linda A. Lemmert, 225 Canterbury Drive, Springfield; $142,000.

Karen Stotler to Tory M. Cordell, 246 E. Third St., Springfield; $117,000.

Bruce A. Renfro to Bruce A. and Teresa Renfro, 11 Oaklawn Ave., Medway; none.

Maria G. and Victoriano Trujillo Gonzalez to Michael R. and Sarita Condori Armitage, 210 Sycamore St., Medway; $178,000.

Katherine Rose Ford to Katherine Rose Ford, 1815 Lincoln Drive, Medway; none.

Tina Marie Strunk to Erica Gillum, 874 Narcissus Drive, New Carlisle; $137,000.

Carl A. and Nancy A. Miller to Carl A. Miller, 422 Glenapple Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Donna J. Berry and Sharon Lynn Patrick to Michael Bryant, 484 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $152,000.

