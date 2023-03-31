Stephanie Dutra, 37, of Springfield, director or operations and Dustin Conrad, 39, of Springfield, team leader.

Ericka Brewer, 45, of South Charleston, transportation and Dara Tith, 41, of Fairborn, truck driver.

Property transfers:

Roger M. Poulas to Robert Smith Jr., 837 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $74,500.

Cheryl Anne Fitzgerald to James D. Cox, 518 S. Light St., Springfield; $3,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Weldon Smoot, 772 W. State St., Springfield; none.

Deborah Jones to Deborah A. Jones, trustee, 1368 Emery Ave., Springfield; none.

The Ridgewood Group LLC to Ray M. Walters, 1006 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield; $105,000.

The Ridgewood Group LLC to Ray M. Walters, 1002 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield; $105,000.

Bill Miller III and Bill Miller IV to Joshua S. Estep, 1332 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $137,000.

Kenneth Pyles to Wadson Fortunus and Jean Junior Dauphin, 1540-1542 W. North St., Springfield; $135,000.

The Lagos Group Inc. to DLB Affordable Rentals LLC, 1532 W. Main St., Springfield; $13,000.

Martin G. Nicewaner to Jennifer Cameron and Tammy France, 529 N. Race St., Springfield; $61,000.

Nathan Macy to Anyder Ortega Perez, 414 N. Jackson St., Springfield; $55,000.

DSV SPV1 LLC to Andrew Charles Robeson, 406 N. Jackson St., Springfield; $28,100.

Park Hill Sentre LTD to David L. Bayne, 403 N. Race St., Springfield; $18,000.

Lagos Apartments III Inc to David L. Bayne, 517 W. Broadway Ave., Springfield; $12,000.