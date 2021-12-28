Current cases:
21CV0389: Progressive Specialty Insurance Company v. Joseph Fritz, complaint for damages.
21CV0390: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Cierra Alvarez, action for money.
21CV091: Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Jacob Atchison, action for money.
All files are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Arliss Wooten, 65, of Springfield, business manager and Cheryl Stump, 65, of Springfield, retired.
Joel Thompson, 32, of Springfield, bartender and Emmanuela Adonis, 32, of Springfield, bilingual specialist.
Property transfers:
Hoke Walter Farm LLC to Evans Family Ranch LLC, 773 N. Medway-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $520,100
James M. VanDyke to Richard Deering, N Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $60,000
Don W. Dicken to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 314 S. Adams St., New Carlisle; $97,000
Kimberly A. and Michael A. Vukovic to Michael D. Vukovic, 818 Bayberry Dr., New Carlisle; $98,000
Kathleen F. Quigley to VB One LLC, 605 Willowwick Dr., New Carlisle; $110,000
Justin Miles to Jamison M. Vernon and Ashlin L. King, 906 Scarff Road, New Carlisle; $143,000
Regina L. Doughman to Scott G. and Melissa Lorraine Hull, 1000 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $40,000
The Cornell Group LLC to Aveyard Paul Rentals LLC, 300 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $70,000
Carolyn J. Ossege to Jerry and Brenda Souders, 203 Smith St., New Carlisle; $124,500
Lori A. Peterson to Warren J. and Lori A. Peterson, 2100 Manhattan BLVD., Springfield; no fee
Lettie Lobeck Arnold Trustee to Heather E. and William R. Perks II, 3445 Colonial Dr., Springfield; $220,000
Truitt Properties LLC to Goffe Properties LLC, 4125 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $310,000
Sally J. Frazier to Jacob Erik Riggle, 5665 Plattsburg Road, Springfield; $189,900