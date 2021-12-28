Marriage licenses:

Arliss Wooten, 65, of Springfield, business manager and Cheryl Stump, 65, of Springfield, retired.

Joel Thompson, 32, of Springfield, bartender and Emmanuela Adonis, 32, of Springfield, bilingual specialist.

Property transfers:

Hoke Walter Farm LLC to Evans Family Ranch LLC, 773 N. Medway-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $520,100

James M. VanDyke to Richard Deering, N Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $60,000

Don W. Dicken to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 314 S. Adams St., New Carlisle; $97,000

Kimberly A. and Michael A. Vukovic to Michael D. Vukovic, 818 Bayberry Dr., New Carlisle; $98,000

Kathleen F. Quigley to VB One LLC, 605 Willowwick Dr., New Carlisle; $110,000

Justin Miles to Jamison M. Vernon and Ashlin L. King, 906 Scarff Road, New Carlisle; $143,000

Regina L. Doughman to Scott G. and Melissa Lorraine Hull, 1000 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $40,000

The Cornell Group LLC to Aveyard Paul Rentals LLC, 300 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $70,000

Carolyn J. Ossege to Jerry and Brenda Souders, 203 Smith St., New Carlisle; $124,500

Lori A. Peterson to Warren J. and Lori A. Peterson, 2100 Manhattan BLVD., Springfield; no fee

Lettie Lobeck Arnold Trustee to Heather E. and William R. Perks II, 3445 Colonial Dr., Springfield; $220,000

Truitt Properties LLC to Goffe Properties LLC, 4125 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $310,000

Sally J. Frazier to Jacob Erik Riggle, 5665 Plattsburg Road, Springfield; $189,900