All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Rebecca Kindy, 30, of New Carlisle, none and Luke Hollifield, 43, of New Carlisle, security officer.

Anishia Cooper, 41, of Springfield, LPN nurse and Shawnte Lynn, 45, of Springfield, pipefitter.

Jores Thelemaque, 28, of Springfield, working and Martine Lormil, 27, of Springfield, working.

Maleah Gillespie, 20, of Springfield, teacher and Garrett Wainscott, 22, of Springfield, factory worker.

Taylor Grisez, 22, of New Carlisle, student and Jesse Jenkins, 23, of New Carlisle, gage tech.

Property transfers:

Debra Trenner to Debra Trenner and Chasity Hagl, 1701 E. Home Road, Springfield; none.

Your At Home Rentals LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 1756-1758 S. Center Blvd., Springfield; $90,000.

Mary Benson to Chico Pitzer, 1801 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $92,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Joy M. Harris, 1822-1824 Woodward Ave., Springfield; none.

Iris Howard to David Graham, 139 W. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $107,500.

Nona L. Fullen to Kenneth S. Fullen, 1936 Clifton Ave., Springfield; none.