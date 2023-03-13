Current cases:
23CV0165: Synchrony Bank v. Ralph Ranard, action for money.
23CV0166: Ashley Barnes v. Audrey Jessee, John Doe Company I Address Unknown, John Doe I Address Unknown, John Doe II Address Unknown, John Doe Insurance Company I Address Unknown, personal injury.
23CV0167: Fifth Third Bank, National Association Madisonville Operations Center MD 1MOBBW v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Cory LeMaster, Trinity Kohs, minor, Cory LeMaster, heir, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
23CV0168: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Allen Craft, Christopher Craft, Laura Craft, Timothy Craft, Lisa Ivey, Robert Ivey, Lizbeth Lipker, Peter Lipker, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., Lucretia Ofzky, Robert Ofzky, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Fiduciaries, Devisees and Donees of Margaret D. Craft Serve Via Publication, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Allen Andrew Craft, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Christopher Craft, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Laura Craft, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Timothy Craft, Carl White, Leslie White, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Rebecca Kindy, 30, of New Carlisle, none and Luke Hollifield, 43, of New Carlisle, security officer.
Anishia Cooper, 41, of Springfield, LPN nurse and Shawnte Lynn, 45, of Springfield, pipefitter.
Jores Thelemaque, 28, of Springfield, working and Martine Lormil, 27, of Springfield, working.
Maleah Gillespie, 20, of Springfield, teacher and Garrett Wainscott, 22, of Springfield, factory worker.
Taylor Grisez, 22, of New Carlisle, student and Jesse Jenkins, 23, of New Carlisle, gage tech.
Property transfers:
Debra Trenner to Debra Trenner and Chasity Hagl, 1701 E. Home Road, Springfield; none.
Your At Home Rentals LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 1756-1758 S. Center Blvd., Springfield; $90,000.
Mary Benson to Chico Pitzer, 1801 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $92,000.
City of Springfield Ohio to Joy M. Harris, 1822-1824 Woodward Ave., Springfield; none.
Iris Howard to David Graham, 139 W. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $107,500.
Nona L. Fullen to Kenneth S. Fullen, 1936 Clifton Ave., Springfield; none.