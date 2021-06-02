springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 52 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Anthony Conley, 39, of Springfield, automotive technician and Ashlee Ott, 32, of Springfield, stay at home mom.

Julia Schantz, 22, of Dayton, unemployed and Isiah Anders, 22, of Springfield, warehouse worker.

Taylor Horton, 23, of Springfield, teacher and Caleb Moore, 23, of Springfield, associate.

Property transfers:

Alice Ballard Trustee to Maryemma Hall, W. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee

Catherine S. Bentley to Carletta Jones, 1372 Bellefair Ave., Springfield; $20,000

12 O Clock High Investments LLC to Brian S. Reffett Jr., 508 Fair St., Springfield; $20,000

F & J Bechtle Enterprises Inc., to 745 Bechtle LLC, 745 North Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $140,000

Stacy L. Kapp to David Messer and Stacy L. Kapp, 1206 Goodwin Ave., Springfield; no fee

KOC Homes LLC to Klizzie Homes LLC, 1340 Broadway St., Springfield; no fee

Kathleen Ann and William Jasper Wallace to James Raymond LLC, 1920 W. High St., Springfield; no fee

Terry L. Freeman to Roy L. and Vicky French, 3162 Sherwood Park Dr., Springfield; $161,600

Nichole King to Kurtis Giesman, 1400 Texas Ave., Springfield; $105,000

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Amos Financial LLC, 2018 Gerald Dr., Springfield; $41,400

Alex M. Muller to Chris J. Brickman Jr., 711 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $84,900

Malinda Turner to Joshua A. and Jennifer J. Keaton, 2520 Kenton St., Springfield; $58,000

Justin S. Williams to Llyod McClanahan III, 2019 Kenton St., Springfield; $30,000

William Edward White to Cole Peshek, 2560 Berger Ave., Springfield; $122,500

Mark A. Hall to Ashley Hagans and Justin Perdue, 2573-2575 Tecumseh Ave., Springfield; $5,000

James Mason Potter to Jacob Dru Howald, 2587 Tecumseh Ave., Springfield; $18,000

Clarence J. Bauser Jr., to Garlind Properties LTD, 1537 Logan Ave., Springfield; $50,000

John L. Scott to Mark A. Scott, 1572 Sunset Ave., Springfield; no fee

Candy Prater to Klizzie Homes LLC, 1422 Mound St., Springfield; no fee

Lisa A. Cooper and John E. Wissinger II to Justin Boyd, 359 Linwood Ave., Springfield; $16,000

Lottie Mae and Raymond E. Timberman to Raymond E. Timberman, 1102-1102 1/2 Pine St., Springfield; no fee

Raymond E. Timberman to James Raymond LLC, 1102-1102 1/2 Pine St., Springfield; $2,400

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top