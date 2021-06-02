Marriage licenses:
Anthony Conley, 39, of Springfield, automotive technician and Ashlee Ott, 32, of Springfield, stay at home mom.
Julia Schantz, 22, of Dayton, unemployed and Isiah Anders, 22, of Springfield, warehouse worker.
Taylor Horton, 23, of Springfield, teacher and Caleb Moore, 23, of Springfield, associate.
Property transfers:
Alice Ballard Trustee to Maryemma Hall, W. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee
Catherine S. Bentley to Carletta Jones, 1372 Bellefair Ave., Springfield; $20,000
12 O Clock High Investments LLC to Brian S. Reffett Jr., 508 Fair St., Springfield; $20,000
F & J Bechtle Enterprises Inc., to 745 Bechtle LLC, 745 North Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $140,000
Stacy L. Kapp to David Messer and Stacy L. Kapp, 1206 Goodwin Ave., Springfield; no fee
KOC Homes LLC to Klizzie Homes LLC, 1340 Broadway St., Springfield; no fee
Kathleen Ann and William Jasper Wallace to James Raymond LLC, 1920 W. High St., Springfield; no fee
Terry L. Freeman to Roy L. and Vicky French, 3162 Sherwood Park Dr., Springfield; $161,600
Nichole King to Kurtis Giesman, 1400 Texas Ave., Springfield; $105,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Amos Financial LLC, 2018 Gerald Dr., Springfield; $41,400
Alex M. Muller to Chris J. Brickman Jr., 711 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $84,900
Malinda Turner to Joshua A. and Jennifer J. Keaton, 2520 Kenton St., Springfield; $58,000
Justin S. Williams to Llyod McClanahan III, 2019 Kenton St., Springfield; $30,000
William Edward White to Cole Peshek, 2560 Berger Ave., Springfield; $122,500
Mark A. Hall to Ashley Hagans and Justin Perdue, 2573-2575 Tecumseh Ave., Springfield; $5,000
James Mason Potter to Jacob Dru Howald, 2587 Tecumseh Ave., Springfield; $18,000
Clarence J. Bauser Jr., to Garlind Properties LTD, 1537 Logan Ave., Springfield; $50,000
John L. Scott to Mark A. Scott, 1572 Sunset Ave., Springfield; no fee
Candy Prater to Klizzie Homes LLC, 1422 Mound St., Springfield; no fee
Lisa A. Cooper and John E. Wissinger II to Justin Boyd, 359 Linwood Ave., Springfield; $16,000
Lottie Mae and Raymond E. Timberman to Raymond E. Timberman, 1102-1102 1/2 Pine St., Springfield; no fee
Raymond E. Timberman to James Raymond LLC, 1102-1102 1/2 Pine St., Springfield; $2,400