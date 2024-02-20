23CV0193: Perry K. Williams v. Bureau of Workers Compensation, Northeastern Schools, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0194: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. BIllie Leedy, Timothy N. Leedy, State of Ohio, Dept of Taxation, Treasurer of Clark County, Twin Creek Community Association, Inc., foreclosure.

23CV0195: Lisa Francisco-Esteban, Wilson Francisco-Esteban v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, Charles Ison, Medical Mutual of Ohio, personal injury.

23CV0196: OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Stephen J. Rolls, action for money.

23CV0197: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Justin Wiggins, action for money.

23CV0198: SAC Finance Inc. v. Andrea C. Lenoir, Jonathan L. Lenoir, breach of contract.

23CV0199: American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. v. Randy Thomas Burdiss, Estate of Janet K. Ennis, Estate of Robert Lyman Ennis, Brooklyn Hughes, Steven Hughes, Ohio Department of Medicaid, action for declaratory judgment.

23CV0200: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Donta Pettiford, action for money.

Property transfers:

Christine Gump to Jordan and James Lape, 7 E. Main St., South Vienna; $228,000.

Christine Gump to Jordan and James Lape, 18 S. Urbana St., South Vienna; $228,000.

Michael F. Carman and Ricky L. Zerkle to Michael F. Carman, 4061 Woosley Road, South Charleston; $0.

William C. and Leanne Rubosky to Angela M. and William Brazelton III, 109 S. Church St., South Charleston; $330,000.

Jennifer L. McKee to JJKE Enterprises LLC, 19 S. Chillicothe St., South Charleston; $37,000.

Charles J. Huff to Justin T. Huff, 215 Overlook Court, South Charleston; $0.

Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB4 to Tylock Investments LLC, 1353 Ridgeway Drive, Springfield; $85,500.

Harold D. and Mary R. and Lisa A. Fitch to Mary R. Fitch and Lisa A. Lambert, 3982 Raymond Drive, Enon; $0.

Mark W. Brown to Angela M. and Katherine M. Moore, 6908 Ginger Ave., Enon; $173,000.

Carol H. Devore and G Mak Properties LLC, 341-345 E. Main St., Enon; $300,000.