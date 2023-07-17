BreakingNews
Police ID woman found dead near Springfield lake
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
50 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0476: Max DeLong v. Equicredit Corporation of America, quiet title.

23CV0477: Rutkowski Farms, Inc. v. D&D Cattle Company LLC, Taylor K. Evans, breach of contract.

23CV0478: Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Elizabeth R. Bowen, action for money.

23CV0479: Grange Indemnity Insurance Company v. Dawn A. Gilbert, action for money.

23CV0480: Rebecca Brown, Samantha Jobes v. Mikala D. Bivens, personal injury.

23CV0481: Huntington National Bank v. Nichole J. Siders, Brandon L. White, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Brandon L. White, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Nichole J. Siders, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kendall L. Bailey, 31, of Springfield, tree service and Rickisha S. Cochran, 31, of Springfield, straighten.

Samantha K. Sparks, 31, of South Charleston, machine operator and Justin T. Mercer, 35, of South Charleston, machine operator.

Elisabeth M. Appis, 43, of Springfield, Springfield Clark-Shawnee and Robert J. Appis, 43, of Springfield, Ironworkers Local 290.

Donnarie A. Smith, 43, of Springfield, entrepreneur and Jorel Cadet, 61, of Springfield, driver.

Lindsey R. Castle, 29, of, Springfield, N/A and Donovan B. Gilliam, Jr., 29, of Springfield, N/A.

Property transfers:

Ranjan Sharma to Adam Bond, 2832 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $195,500.

Francis E. and Janet E. Roller to Janet E. Roller, 3128 Lakeview Court, Springfield; none.

Josephine Blanton to Jerry Little and Constance L. Rush, 3024 Brixton Drive, Springfield; $165,900.

Forest Hills LLC to Brenda McCracken, 1129 Armsgate Road, Springfield; $180,000.

Dustin A. Bodenmiller to Skyler Baise, 1608 Attleboro Ave., Springfield; $155,000.

Roger B. Schutte to Margaret L. Foley and John W. Babian, 1228 Eastegate Road, Springfield; $140,000.

