BreakingNews
Power lines reported down in Clark County, closing roads

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
40 minutes ago
X

Marriage licenses:

Judith Charles, 38, of Springfield, factory and Jacky Victor, 48, of Springfield, factory.

Christian K. T. Evans, 28, of Springfield, self employed and Samantha S. Miesse, 26, of Springfield, teacher.

Joshua C. White, Jr., 21, of Springfield, fence installer and Alexia M. Dalie, 18, of Springfield, unemployed.

Dale J. Robinette, 61, of New Carlisle, O.E. and Lisa L. Osborne, 61, of New Carlisle, admin assist.

Larry E. Shaffer, 56, of Springfield, nurse and Emily Z. Thomas, 44, of Springfield, director of WIC.

Charity H. Gundolf, 39, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Jacob Z. Christian, 38, of Springfield, business owner.

Property transfers:

Donald P. and Martha V. McNeil to Martha V. McNeil, 5610 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; none.

Ann R. and Larry L. Sewell, Sr., trustees, 2925 W. First St., Springfield; none.

Karen Phillips to Laura Douglas, 6068 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $97,000.

Joann E. Tuttle to Joann E. Tuttle, trustee, 6000 Selma Pike, Springfield; none.

Matthew J. Rakestraw to Nathan Whitt, 2800 Corwin Circle, Springfield; $215,000.

David E. Williams to Cheryl L. Gram, 1840 Elwood Lane, Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Northwestern schools accepting donations for families after bus crash
2
Power lines reported down in Clark County, closing roads
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Stats say school buses are safe, but some experts push for seat belts
5
Police chief to community after bus crash: ‘You helped me get back up’
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top