Cases called include:
21CV0205: Joseph Vaughn v. Ryan Daniel, Shelly Davis, Hastings Mutual Insurance Company, Medical Mutual Of Ohio, personal injury.
21CV0206: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee of The Aspen G3 Trust A Delaware Statutory Trust v. Gabriel Bogard, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe Spouse of Gabriel Bogard, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc As Nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, PNC Bank National Association, Successor By Merger To National City Bank, foreclosure.
All filings are up-to-date.
Property Transfers:
Matthew B. and Rose J. Loppe to Kay Ellen Stone, 3940 Monterey Ave., Springfield; $139,500
Michael D. and Sherry L. Whaley to Shane and Alicia Rittenhouse, 431 Victory Road, Springfield; $330,300
Keith and Emily R. Miller to Emily R. Miller, 3010 Craig Road, Springfield; no fee
Rita D. and David J. Kratz to David W. and Kriss T. Ritcher, 290 Stephen Lane, Springfield; $328,000
James E. and Jimmelyn N. Scoby to James E. Scoby, 1035 E. Possum Road, Springfield; no fee
Guy Hocker to Christopher Hocker, 515 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; no fee
Jerry A. and Shellie L. Delaney to Matthew M. Swanson, 2747 Lonesome Dove Ln., W., Springfield; $330,000
NVR Inc., to Debra Jean Rutherford, 214 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $215,600
NVR Inc., to Christopher D. Thomas, 510 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; $254,200
Kiley Nicole Ratliff to Bernadette Ratliff, 3248 Tackett St., Springfield; no fee
Derby Glenn LLC to Lingzhen Weng and Xintuan Zheng, 22 Derby Ct., Springfield; $446,900
David W. and Judith L. Ellinger to Kimberly and Kevin Ray Clark, 570 Kingswood Dr., N., Springfield; $161,000
Shirley J. and David A. Shepard CoTrustees to Sydney Chapman, 2824 Balsam Dr., Springfield; $235,000
Erhard O. Eimer to Kathrin Annette Koehler, 2507 Rebecca Dr., Springfield; no fee
Brook Coyan and Damion Smith to Rebecca Rice, 1853 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $73,000