Property transfers:
Terra R. and David M. Gilbert Jr., to Calvin and Lillian Anderson, 9330 Lower Valley Pk., New Carlisle; $291,000
Wayne T. Massie to Teri L. and Wayne T. Massie, 999 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee
Jeffrey and Cheri McFarland to Arthur H. and Diana L. Benson, 974 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $130,000
A. C. Turner to Gary Turner, 3688 Rebert Pike, Springfield; no fee
Nelson E. Winters Trustee to Marcy A. Caldwell Trustee, 5155 Outerview Dr., Springfield; no fee
Lynee A. Saunders to Christopher R. Copeland, 5247 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $180,000
Doreen D. Bernstein to Richard Deering, 3591 School Road, New Carlisle; $230,000
Joyce D. McCombs to Christopher L. and Joyce D. McCombs, 534 Candace Dr., Springfield; no fee
Rhett Skillings Wise to Ronald E. Quick, 2220 E. Possum Road, Springfield; no fee