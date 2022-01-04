Hamburger icon
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Property transfers:

Terra R. and David M. Gilbert Jr., to Calvin and Lillian Anderson, 9330 Lower Valley Pk., New Carlisle; $291,000

Wayne T. Massie to Teri L. and Wayne T. Massie, 999 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Jeffrey and Cheri McFarland to Arthur H. and Diana L. Benson, 974 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $130,000

A. C. Turner to Gary Turner, 3688 Rebert Pike, Springfield; no fee

Nelson E. Winters Trustee to Marcy A. Caldwell Trustee, 5155 Outerview Dr., Springfield; no fee

Lynee A. Saunders to Christopher R. Copeland, 5247 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $180,000

Doreen D. Bernstein to Richard Deering, 3591 School Road, New Carlisle; $230,000

Joyce D. McCombs to Christopher L. and Joyce D. McCombs, 534 Candace Dr., Springfield; no fee

Rhett Skillings Wise to Ronald E. Quick, 2220 E. Possum Road, Springfield; no fee

