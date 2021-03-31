Current cases:
21CV0087: Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Charles Grooms, personal injury.
All fillings are up-to-date
Property transfers:
BJR Properties LLC to Carolyn F. and Rick L. Russ, 708-714 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Brenda Hesse to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 20 N. Harrison St., Donnelsville; $56,700
Linda G. and Kent E. Rose to Jason E. Rose Trustee, 3433 Turner Dr., Springfield; no fee
Berner Real Estate Investments LLC to Patriot Garage LLC, 3718 Lawrenceville Dr., Springfield; $80,000