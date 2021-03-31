X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 43 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Current cases:

21CV0087: Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Charles Grooms, personal injury.

All fillings are up-to-date

Property transfers:

BJR Properties LLC to Carolyn F. and Rick L. Russ, 708-714 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Brenda Hesse to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 20 N. Harrison St., Donnelsville; $56,700

Linda G. and Kent E. Rose to Jason E. Rose Trustee, 3433 Turner Dr., Springfield; no fee

Berner Real Estate Investments LLC to Patriot Garage LLC, 3718 Lawrenceville Dr., Springfield; $80,000

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.