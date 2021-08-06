All case filings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Chelsey Nicole Gevedon, 28, of Fairborn, university buyer and John Trenton Mead, 27, electrician.

Tyler Jay Shaw, 23, of New Carlisle, warehouse worker and Ariel Lynn Kandt, 29, of New Carlisle, sales accounting.

Property transfers:

Allen H. Sturgill to Beverly Jane Hagan and James David Bass, 7322 Bluff Blvd., Fairborn; $56,300

Gerald N. and Linda L. Pearson to Gerald N. Pearson, 7329 New Horizon Ave., Enon; no fee

Amber Marie Henderson to Amber Marie and Andrew Henderson, 7114 New Horizon Ave., Enon; no fee

Jeffrey L. and Janelle M. Smith to Dayton Area Homebuyers LLC, 3985 Raymond Dr., Enon; $95,000

Stephanie M. and Keith E. Ward to Garrett William Camden, 4488 Otis St., Enon; $170,000

Michael Gerald and Jean Fanning to Jean Gerald, 6732 Sterling Dr., Enon; no fee

Beulah Rea Cyrus to Beulah Rea Cyrus Trustee, 4578 Caddington St., Enon; no fee

Thomas R. and Amy L. Christopher, 5118 Melvina St., Fairborn; $170,000

Megan L. Waldeck to Lynn E. and Amanda J. Riley, 5207 Saum St., Fairborn; $182,500

Ray and Doris J. West to John Lukus Bauer, 6370 Manete St., Springfield; $269,000

Terry R. and Anita L. Stoll to Rob E. and Carrie J. Lemaster, 6746 Horseshore Ln., Springfield; $44,000