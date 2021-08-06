Cases called included:
21CV0220: United States Department of Agriculture acting through the Farmers Home Administration v. Kim L. Petrocelli, unknown spouse of Petrocelli, unknown tenant and Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
21CV0221: American Builders and Contractors Supply Co Inc. v. Berger Construction Services and Joshua Berger, action for money.
21CV0222: Kim and Edward Young v. Jackie W. Eubanks, personal injury.
21CV0223: Lawrence C. Copenhefer v. Loancare LLC and Newrez, other civil.
All case filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Chelsey Nicole Gevedon, 28, of Fairborn, university buyer and John Trenton Mead, 27, electrician.
Tyler Jay Shaw, 23, of New Carlisle, warehouse worker and Ariel Lynn Kandt, 29, of New Carlisle, sales accounting.
Property transfers:
Allen H. Sturgill to Beverly Jane Hagan and James David Bass, 7322 Bluff Blvd., Fairborn; $56,300
Gerald N. and Linda L. Pearson to Gerald N. Pearson, 7329 New Horizon Ave., Enon; no fee
Amber Marie Henderson to Amber Marie and Andrew Henderson, 7114 New Horizon Ave., Enon; no fee
Jeffrey L. and Janelle M. Smith to Dayton Area Homebuyers LLC, 3985 Raymond Dr., Enon; $95,000
Stephanie M. and Keith E. Ward to Garrett William Camden, 4488 Otis St., Enon; $170,000
Michael Gerald and Jean Fanning to Jean Gerald, 6732 Sterling Dr., Enon; no fee
Beulah Rea Cyrus to Beulah Rea Cyrus Trustee, 4578 Caddington St., Enon; no fee
Thomas R. and Amy L. Christopher, 5118 Melvina St., Fairborn; $170,000
Megan L. Waldeck to Lynn E. and Amanda J. Riley, 5207 Saum St., Fairborn; $182,500
Ray and Doris J. West to John Lukus Bauer, 6370 Manete St., Springfield; $269,000
Terry R. and Anita L. Stoll to Rob E. and Carrie J. Lemaster, 6746 Horseshore Ln., Springfield; $44,000