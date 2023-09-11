Current cases:

23CV0610: William G. Moon v. Intertape Polymer Corp, Intertape Polymer Group, JOHN DOES ONE THROUGH FIVE, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, personal injury.

23CV0611: David W. Parrott, Elizabeth D. Parrott v. Richard K. McDonald, Selective Insurance Company, personal injury.

23CV0612: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Lilian S. Sanders, MINOR, Ceceelia Straight, MINOR, foreclosure.

23CV0613: Mortgage Assests Management, LLC v. Michael A. Carano, Patricia I. Carano, Clark County Treasurer, Day Air Credit Union Inc., United States of America, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Successor Trustee(s), foreclosure.

23CV0614: Anthony L. Gamble, JR v. John Doe Company 1, John Does 2 through 5, Henry Robenson, State Of Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Caleb M. Ontiveros, 30, of San Francisco, CA, software engineer and Elaine Lin, 26, of San Francisco, CA, software engineer.

Melody D. O’Neal, 51, of New Carlisle, medical assistant and Robert E. Cummins, Jr., 51, of New Carlisle, maintenance tech.

Courtney A. Longberry, 23, of Springfield, respiratory therapist and Terry A. Clawson, 25, of Springfield, engineering technician.

Roman G. Hartzell, 34, of Springfield, Army National Guard and Sadie A. Telleson, 34, of Springfield, inside sales coordinator.

Jessica J. Walker, 33, of Springfield, Rocking Horse and Joesph T. Le Blanc, 32, of Springfield, Navistart.

Property transfers:

Treyburn Linx Homes LLC to Carline Noel, 312 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $59,000.

Triplembc Properties LLC to Malia and Bryan Champ, 355-357 Stanton Ave., Springfield; none.

Liam and Korynne Foote to Madison Springs LLC, 319-321 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; none.

Douglas Wollenberg to Jeremy and Kelly Willetts, 2212 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield; $278,500.