23CV0005: Derrian William v. John Logue, Administrator, BWC, Wener Enterprises Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0006: Wesbanco Bank, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Belinda Torsell, The Unknown Spouse of Belinda Torsell, foreclosure.

23CV0007: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Tia Phelan, breach of contract.

23CV0008: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Christina Ault, breach of contract.

23CV0009: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Robert Turbessi, breach of contract.

23CV0010: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Heather Cannon, Clark County Treasurer, William Deis, Debra Schlenk, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of William Deis, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of DebraSchlenk if any, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Heather Cannon if any, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Brittany Nagy, 32, of Springfield, nursing student and Brian Hixon, 41, of Springfield, unemployed.

Tyler Wyen, 30, of Springfield, sales and Makenzie Cooper, 29, of Springfield, dental hygienist.

Mya Harding, 22, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Dakota Stroud, 26, of Springfield, tree service.