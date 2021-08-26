Marriage licenses:
Brandon David Shaffer, 29, of Springfield, group leader and Caitlyn Ellia Gullett, 26, of Springfield, customer service.
Alicia Joan Macey, 29, of Springfield, senior tech and Taylor Nichole Downing, 23, of Springfield, customer service.
Abagail Joan Estep, 24, of Enon, veterinary technician and Tyler Elliot Feehan, 26, of Enon, corrections officer.
Jesse Tyler Ward, 30, of Springfield, self-employed and Melissa Ann Murray, 38, of Springfield, registered nurse.
Brooke Curry Acord, 21, of Springfield, factory worker and Chase Matthew Byers, 23, of Springfield, factory worker.
Property transfers:
Ralph F. Wade Jr., to the Grand Collaborative LLC, 9641 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $50,000
Robert Blevins to Robert and Gail A. Blevins, 4 Second St., Medway; no fee
Howard D. and Linda Gunsauley to Howard D. Gunsauley, 922 Sheenan Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Marilyn Joyce and Jack L. Coffey to Robert L. Hoke, Lake Road, New Carlisle; $54,500
Kelly A. and Michael W. Rice Jr., to Michael W. Rice Jr., 5017 W. National Road, Springfield; no fee
Peri L. Snarr to Ashlee N. and Cameron M. Wardley, 1008 Steven Circle Dr., New Carlisle; $18,100
Eunji Bae and Ronald L. Seward to J&K Real Estate Holdings LLC, 908 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $150,000
James L. and Judith G. Sheldon Trustees to James L. Sheldon Trustees, 119-125 North Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
Charles W. and Patricia J. Leist to Robert J. Thorpe, 1733 Tremont City Road, Springfield; $140,000