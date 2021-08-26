Brooke Curry Acord, 21, of Springfield, factory worker and Chase Matthew Byers, 23, of Springfield, factory worker.

Property transfers:

Ralph F. Wade Jr., to the Grand Collaborative LLC, 9641 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $50,000

Robert Blevins to Robert and Gail A. Blevins, 4 Second St., Medway; no fee

Howard D. and Linda Gunsauley to Howard D. Gunsauley, 922 Sheenan Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Marilyn Joyce and Jack L. Coffey to Robert L. Hoke, Lake Road, New Carlisle; $54,500

Kelly A. and Michael W. Rice Jr., to Michael W. Rice Jr., 5017 W. National Road, Springfield; no fee

Peri L. Snarr to Ashlee N. and Cameron M. Wardley, 1008 Steven Circle Dr., New Carlisle; $18,100

Eunji Bae and Ronald L. Seward to J&K Real Estate Holdings LLC, 908 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $150,000

James L. and Judith G. Sheldon Trustees to James L. Sheldon Trustees, 119-125 North Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Charles W. and Patricia J. Leist to Robert J. Thorpe, 1733 Tremont City Road, Springfield; $140,000