springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
52 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Brandon David Shaffer, 29, of Springfield, group leader and Caitlyn Ellia Gullett, 26, of Springfield, customer service.

Alicia Joan Macey, 29, of Springfield, senior tech and Taylor Nichole Downing, 23, of Springfield, customer service.

Abagail Joan Estep, 24, of Enon, veterinary technician and Tyler Elliot Feehan, 26, of Enon, corrections officer.

Jesse Tyler Ward, 30, of Springfield, self-employed and Melissa Ann Murray, 38, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Brooke Curry Acord, 21, of Springfield, factory worker and Chase Matthew Byers, 23, of Springfield, factory worker.

Property transfers:

Ralph F. Wade Jr., to the Grand Collaborative LLC, 9641 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $50,000

Robert Blevins to Robert and Gail A. Blevins, 4 Second St., Medway; no fee

Howard D. and Linda Gunsauley to Howard D. Gunsauley, 922 Sheenan Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Marilyn Joyce and Jack L. Coffey to Robert L. Hoke, Lake Road, New Carlisle; $54,500

Kelly A. and Michael W. Rice Jr., to Michael W. Rice Jr., 5017 W. National Road, Springfield; no fee

Peri L. Snarr to Ashlee N. and Cameron M. Wardley, 1008 Steven Circle Dr., New Carlisle; $18,100

Eunji Bae and Ronald L. Seward to J&K Real Estate Holdings LLC, 908 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $150,000

James L. and Judith G. Sheldon Trustees to James L. Sheldon Trustees, 119-125 North Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Charles W. and Patricia J. Leist to Robert J. Thorpe, 1733 Tremont City Road, Springfield; $140,000

In Other News
1
Southeastern, Northeastern schools to dismiss students early today...
2
Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death to be in court today
3
First director of Champaign Economic Partnership set to retire at end...
4
The post office to host job fair in Springfield
5
Celebrate Dog Days of Summer in downtown Springfield
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top