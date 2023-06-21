Current cases:

23CV0398: Top Line RTO, LLC v. Anita M. Donahue, Mikayla Donahue, action for money.

23CV0399: Taylor Kiger v. Greene County, Greene County Board of Commissioners, Jacob Hartley, John Doe and/or Jane Doe 1-5, John Doe and/or Jane Doe 6-10, Xenia Township, Xenia Township Board of Trustees, complaint for damages.

23CV0400: NTL Collegiate STNDT LN TRST 2006-3 v. Stephen Harper, action for money.

23CV0401: NTL Collegiate STNDT LN TRST 2007-2 v. Stephen Harper, action for money.

23CV0402: PNC Bank, National Association, Successor in Interest to National City Real Estate Services, LLC, Successor by Merger to National City Mortgage, Inc. v. Beth Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse if any of Benjamin Votaw, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse if any of Kevin D. Votaw, Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Kevin D, Votaw, Deceased, Benjamin Votaw, foreclosure.

23CV0403: Dale Taylor v. Kapp Construction Inc., John Logue, administrator, notice of appeal/civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Diemson Octanvil, 42, of Springfield, Truck driver and Guelsundes Fort, 42, of Springfield, none.

Christian N. Gillum, 37, of Springfield, self and Thomas E. Jackson III, 36, of Springfield, self.

Ethan T. Rader, 24, of Springfield, maintenance technician and Alexis K. Lemon, 23, of Springfield, CMMS team lead.

Property transfers:

Springfield Inns Inc to Phulbai Hotels Incorporation, 1715 W. North St., Springfield; $837,500.

Samuel R. and Barbara A. Pierce to Skyler P. King, 2051 S. Hadley Road, Springfield; none.

Betty J. White, trustee to Keith and Angela Phillips, 147 Willis Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Carl E. and Deborah A. Straley to Housing Connection of Clark County Inc., 2408 Dellwood Drive, Springfield; $80,000.