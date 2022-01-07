Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
22 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Duane Kay Hartman, 83, of Medway, retired and Sondra Jean Jones, 76, retired.

Elizabeth Jane Olsen, 47, of Springfield, massage therapist and Christopher John Erter, 45, of Springfield, disabled.

Shannon Marie Cox, 28, of Enon, proposal manager and Joseph Cameron Hobbs, 27, of part assembler.

Kara Jane Jackson, 40, of Springfield, registered nurse and Christa Lynn Sisler, 39, of Springfield, registered nurse.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Market at Mother’s opens four-month season Saturday: What to know
3
Springfield Museum of Art continues Community Conversations series this
4
2-year-old girl gets letter from Queen of England’s Lady-in-Waiting...
5
Coronavirus: Closures, cancellations announced in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top