Marriage licenses:
Duane Kay Hartman, 83, of Medway, retired and Sondra Jean Jones, 76, retired.
Elizabeth Jane Olsen, 47, of Springfield, massage therapist and Christopher John Erter, 45, of Springfield, disabled.
Shannon Marie Cox, 28, of Enon, proposal manager and Joseph Cameron Hobbs, 27, of part assembler.
Kara Jane Jackson, 40, of Springfield, registered nurse and Christa Lynn Sisler, 39, of Springfield, registered nurse.
In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Market at Mother’s opens four-month season Saturday: What to know
3
Springfield Museum of Art continues Community Conversations series this
4
2-year-old girl gets letter from Queen of England’s Lady-in-Waiting...
5
Coronavirus: Closures, cancellations announced in Clark County