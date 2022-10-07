Ryelee Clary, 23, of Springfield, receptionist and Aaron Rutherford, 25, of Springfield, accountant.

Matthew Coterel, 32, of New Carlisle, senior software engineer and Jaclyn Hobbs, 28, of New Carlisle, database analyst.

Mariah Hill, 28, of Springfield, assembly worker and Christopher Reese, 34, of Springfield, driver.

Property transfers:

Jerry A. Payton Sr. to Comfort Living LLC, 6055 Prairie Road, Springfield; $110,000.

Melvin C. and Stephanie L. Kohl to Jason L. and Amanda M. Page, 4059 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $450,000.

John L. and Ethel E. Barton to John L. Barton, 4840 Chippendale Dr., Springfield; none.

Sandra S. Coontz to Thomas Coontz, 4719 Bosart Road, Springfield; none.

Jeffrey L. and Timothy B. Board to Timothy B. Board, 4537 Renlo Lane, Springfield; none.

Joseph Caudill to Mark and Renee Smith, 4758 McCord Circle W, Springfield; $355,000.

Dorothy I. Judd to Nicole R. and Scott A. Webb, 1501 Student Ave., Springfield; $125,000.

Sarah D. Thaxton to Christina M. and Bradley R. Bashore, 1307 Northfield Court, Springfield; $410,000.

Allen B. and Catherine L. Bentley to Jacqueline M. and Todd Edwards, 7625 Ballentine Pike, New Carlisle; $200,000.

Allen B. and Catherine L. Bentley to Todd A. and Jacqueline M. Edward, Dialton Road, Springfield; $200,000.

Lynn Miller to Lynn A. Miller, trustee, 157 Lawnview Ave., North Hampton; none.