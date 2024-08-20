BreakingNews
Gov DeWine tests positive for COVID, taking anti-retroviral therapy

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
32 minutes ago
X

Property transfers:

Bob E. Miller to Andrea Pierre, 2140 Shawnee Ave., Springfield; $120,000.

Pamela J. Reed to Anthony Gillespie, 1018 Spruce Drive, Springfield; $0.

Joshua Smith to Garley O. Parsons and Deborah A. Warnock, 2805 Cottonwood Drive, Springfield; $350,500.

Matthew R. and Stephanie M. Jenkins to Zachary J. and Lauren N. Myers, 213 Oakridge Drive, Springfield; $201,500.

Ronnie Hamilton to Hipolito Cruz, 4081 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $0.

Isaac Hawker to Steven Hartley, 123 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $422,000.

William S. and Anja R. Baker to Anja R. Baker, 5450 Fletcher Chapel Road, Springfield; $0.

Jacob M. Jeffries, trustee to Harland E. Kennedy, 2578 S. York St., Springfield; $0.

Danielle and Jesse Melton to Jesse Melton, 2833 Oletha Ave., Springfield; $0.

Pig Pen Properties LLC to AK Hunter Investments LLC, 2100, 2136 Quality Lane, Springfield; $2,250,000.

NVR Inc. to Nathalie JN Louis and Johny Moussignac, 218 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $503,000.

NVR Inc. to Brianna N. and Alexis Mitchell, 228 Londa Ave., Springfield; $275,000.

Kimberly Bradley to Camerian I. Williams and Madison Justice, 130 Fourth Ave., Springfield; $82,800.

Melissa Horn, trustee to Judith C. Roby, 2665 Prestwick Village Circle, Springfield; $275,000.

Ashleigh L. Meadows and Dustin Alden to Ashleigh L. Meadows, 2636 Marinette Drive, Springfield; $0.

Kellie J. Benning to Constance N. Sherowski, 1600 Marinette Drive, Springfield; $85,400.

Andrea C. and Ronald L. Carey II to Joseph M. and Hunter J. Lallo, 2336 Piney Branch Circle, Springfield; $199,900.

Keith B. Donaldson to Roger See and Charles Mitchell, 944 Fruitland Road, Springfield; $97,500.

Nancy L. Sticklen to Jordan R. Sticklen, 1510 Torrence Drive, Springfield; $0.

Terri A. Day and Mark T. Murphy to Katherine E. Roth, 2747 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; $123,000.

Gyasi Jones to Jose A. J. Flores, 826 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $1,800.

Michael Cooper to Richard D. Lohnes and Dreama Fugate, 1719 Damascus Ave., Springfield; $119,000.

Radiant Investment Group LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 904 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $45,000.

Matthew R. Beck to Nanya Equities LLC, 815 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $30,000.

Sixtyft Sixin LLC to Cheyenne Stacy, 1108 Dibert Ave., Springfield; $127,000.

Clayton Dearmond to Dearmond Rental Properties LLC, 404 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

PNC Bank National Association to Thomas Giden Roth Sr. and Sawaranjit Pannu, 621 Grant St., Springfield; $29,600.

Tina Y. Moreno to Deven J. Spencer Gray, 1312 Malden Ave., Springfield; $95,000.

Valentine Enterprises LP to Spencer Rowland, 2004 Broadway St., Springfield; $141,500.

Lisa Reed to Oliver W. Bane and Ana Botello, 1938 Broadway St., Springfield; $152,500.

Constance Denney to Diann R. and Joshua Keyes, 220 S. Arlington Ave., Springfield; $231,300.

TSM Properties LTD to Sheila R. and Terry L. Toner, 768 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $70,000.

Brenda L. Marshall to Enriquez Investments LLC, 2712 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $94,400.

Michael Briggs II and Christina George to Topre America Corporation, 2017-2023, 2033-2035, 2037 A-C, Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Carrillo Group LLC to Vicki L. Lemaster, 2547 Tecumseh Ave., Springfield; $160,000.

John Manus to Chasity Mosteller, 1527 Parker St., Springfield; $164,900.

Adam Sahadeh to Dlta Inc., 746 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Sarah Ewers to Sarah L. and Charles E. Ewers, 1432 Mound St., Springfield; $0.

Philip Wall to Jose Garcia and Patrick Kane, 351 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $137,000.

John A. Allen to Turnkey Cashflow LLC, 718 Summer St., Springfield; $35,000.

Kyle Travis to Regine Exama, 1112-1114 Selma Road, Springfield; $95,000.

Gregory P. Gaier to Adriana X. Lugo, 1625 Kenton St., Springfield; $51,000.

Carolin R. Gibbs to Salvador and Guadalupe Guzman, 745 N. Florence St., Springfield; $82,500.

Harley L. and Sharon K. McCabe to Timmie S. and Tracy L. Shirk, 1423 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $55,100.

Scott P. and Katherine A. Heinzen to RMT Properties LLC, 1706-1708 Highland Ave., Springfield; $20,000.

850-852 E. McCreight Ave. LLC to Annie Bhaumik, 850-852 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $145,000.

Warren R. and Clara C. Copeland to Clara C. Copeland, 1613 Wittenberg Blvd. W., Springfield; $0.

Clayton L. Dearmond to Dearmond Rental Properties LLC, 1554 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $0.

