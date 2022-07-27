Current cases:
22CV0341: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Joseph Heeg, Rhiannon Heeg, foreclosure.
22CV0342: PNC Bank, National Association v. Mari Brewer, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown spouse of Mari Brewer - if any, Jan Does, Names Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legalees, beneficiairies of Esther N. Frey and their unknown spouses and creditors; and, the unknown spouse of Esther Frey, PNC Bank, National Association FKA National City Bank FKA National City Mortgage Co., Springfield OPCP, LLC, The City of Springfield, Ohio, foreclosure.
22CV0343: Child Doe, a minor, by and through Child Doe’s natural guardian and father and natural guardian and mother and next friends, John and Jane Doe, Jane Doe, individual, and as natural guardian and mother and next friend of Minor Child Doe, John Doe, Individually, and as natural guardian and father and next friend of Minor Child Doe v. Springfield Family YMCA, other tort.
22CV0344: Jessica Goodwin, Health Management Services Ohio Tort Recovery Unit v. Santana Moore, personal injury.
22CV0345: MidFirst Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Dennis Reeder, Jr. AKA Dennis Reeder Jr., if any, Christian Moneke, Dennis Reeder Jr., Dennis K. Reeder Jr., State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urbana Development, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jason Allen, 37, of Springfield, maintenance leadership and Whitney Gerace, 32, of Springfield, dental assistant.
Amy Stout, 34, of Springfield, team lead and Douglas Muncy Jr., 44, of Springfield, construction engineering.