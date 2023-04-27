BreakingNews
Company with Springfield ties to deliver electric flying cars to the Air Force
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0280: Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans Inc. v. CitiBank, N.A., Clark County Treasurer, Jerry L McFarland, Jr., Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Jerry L McFarland, Jr., TD Bank USA NA Successor in Interest to target National Bank, foreclosure.

23CV0281: Carol A. Metzger, Stephen T. Metzger v. City of Springfield Ohio c/o Jill Allen Law Director, punitive and compensatory damages.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Harley Harkins, 25, of New Carlisle, registered nurse and Ryan Minniear, 26, of New Carlisle, pipefitter.

Sydnie LeValley, 27, of Springfield, leather crafter and Allison Hatcher, 28, of Springfield, EMT/firefighter.

Property transfers:

Daniel Hayes to William Wilson, 1176 Gonder St., Springfield; $50,000.

Daniel Hayes to William Wilson, 1170 Gonder St., Springfield; $50,000.

New Leaf Partners to Joel Peterson, 1601-1603 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $82,000.

Sharon D. Seal to Turnkey Cashflow LLC, 617 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $51,000.

Mako Investments LLC to Michael Briggs II and Christina George, 850-852 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $115,000.

Reyes Rentals, LLC to Bailey B. Romine, 1628 Wittenberg Blvd. W., Springfield; $133,000.

Jacqueline B. Roberts to Vernon and Sunna Bass, 2083 Sturgeon St., Springfield; $65,000.

Victor L. and Alvita D. Smoot to Victor L. Smoot, 1883 Clay St., Springfield; none.

Changing Lives Now to My Church Built Upon The Rock, LLC, 318-320, 324, 330, 340, 342 S. Plum St., Springfield; none.

Changing Lives Now to My Church Built Upon The Rock, LLC, 319-325, 337-339 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; none.

