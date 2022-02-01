Current cases:
22CV0043: Southern Insurance Company of Virginia v. Edgar Joel Perez Capella, Beaubrun Ardouin, complaint for damages.
22CV0044: Honda Federal Credit Union v. Donald F. Collier, Jane Doe, Pamela Littlejohn, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Stanley D. Spitler to Lindia G. Picklesimer, 6457 Lost Road, Springfield; $220,000
Nancy A. and William L. Sedlak to Nancy A. Sedlak, 1008 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; no fee
David E. and Geraldine Berner to David Edward Berner, 7716 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Deborah K. and Roy E. Price to Deborah K. Price, 9977 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; no fee
Gearldein R. and Kenneth R. Stapleton Jr., to Gearldein R. Stapleton, 1227 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Annette Zanko to Jacab Simpson, 1200 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $152,000
Kevin P. and Cynthia R. Engle to Kevin P. Engle, 5031 W. National Road, Springfield; no fee
John H. Linardos to All Inclusive Warehouse Office LLC, Lower Valley Pk., Springfield; $75,000
Andrew G. Steele to Alexander McWhirter, 635 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $300,000
Sharon L. and Marvin B. Fowler to Sharon L. Fowler, 120 Enon Road, New Carlisle; no fee
McHome Remodeling LLC to Harriet Ashley and Cory S. Reed, 901 Mc Kees Mill Run; $315,000