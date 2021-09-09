Current cases:
21CV0255: Tammy Howald v. Springfield City Schools, Stephanie B. McCloud, administrator of Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, workers comp appeal.
All records are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Marilyn Jaynet McKnight to Di Giorgio Inc., 460 Queen Road, Medway; $75,000
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Jason Thorp, 210 N. Park Dr., Medway; no fee
Matthew J. Heitzman to Ashley Nicole Sevier, 343 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $137,900
Steven L. and Evelyn Blevins to Thomas Lee and Jennifer Ann Taylor, 1731 Lundgren Road, New Carlisle; $155,000
Richard D. Murphy to Kelly Ann and Treig Meisenheimer, 721 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $89,900
Terry L. and Tracy Davis to Terry L. Davis, 1425 Cooper Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Elgon L. and Charlotte D. Hornback to Elgon L. Hornback, 140 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee
Karen J. Boswell to Chelsea R. Alexander, 115 Gordon Road, Springfield; $142,500
Kenneth Kaup to Michael S. Massengill, 5368 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $290,000
Rhonda Ellen Colvin and Malcolm Quincy Jr., to Angela Monroe LLC, 3763 Cloverdale Road, Medway; no fee
Anna E. and James S. Kennedy to James S. Kennedy, 310 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; no fee
Martha L. Crouse and Jessica A. Nash to Martha L. Crouse, 616 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; no fee