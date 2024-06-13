24CV0438: LVNV Funding LLC to Pedro Munn, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lucy L. Haworth, 19, of Springfield, direct support professional and Matthew S. Young, 19, of Columbus, unemployed.

Jackson L. Wilson, 23, of Pataskala, student and Gabrielle A. Webb, 22, of Springfield, student/USAF National Guard.

Property transfers:

Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 539, 623, 627 Gallagher St., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 501 Fair St., Springfield; $0.

Nail Head Contracting LLC to Omar Arias, 308 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $25,000.

Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 29 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 218 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 715-717 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 820 Drexel Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 719-721 Reed Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 238 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Dalton C. Haugen to Ronald J. and Tatum M. Cleelan, 314 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $130,000.

Kyle and Cortnei Sooper to David Hobson, 407 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $5,000.

Melba Petticrew to The Huntington National Bank, 616 N. Murray St., Springfield; $40,400.

McKenzie Investments and Consulting LLC to Orca Investments LLC, 506 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $167,000.

Jack D. and Magdalena O. Osbun to Angel Porcayo, 222 Roosevelt Drive, Springfield; $65,000.

Edward M. and Andrea M. Bonvillain to Brandon C. and Katlynn Stuart, 1336 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $174,000.

Brandi S. Adkins to Cameron Kuenzli, 6619 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $271,000.

Roger D. Newsome to Roger D. Newsome Jr., 3451 Union Road, Medway; $0.

Lizbeth Rojo to Luis A. Rojo, 445 Rosewood Drive, Medway; $0.

Richard Casad to Scott Young, 126 Emerson Road, Medway; $159,900.

Holley H. M. Wiley to James Huston, 881 Sheehan Ave., New Carlisle; $165,000.

Miranda J. Munoz to Jaycob Ely and Kaitlynn B. Jobe, 851 Corvette Ave., New Carlisle; $199,000.

Margaret F. and Donald A. McCombs Sr. to Donald A. McCombs Sr., 1262 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Joshua N. Gilmore to Master S. Property Investments LLC, 344 Greenacres Drive, Springfield; $120,600.

Donald R. and Kathy Flora to Kathy Flora, 54 Gordon Road, Springfield; $0.

Andrew C. M. and Katherine E. Waymire to Andrew C. M. and Katherine E. Waymire, 5795 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $0.

Patricia L. Godzik to Peta M. Godzik, trustee, 333 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $0.

Billy J. Scott to Jeffrey and Delores Wurn, 5777 Whispering Wind Drive, Springfield; $449,900.

Carol S. Mata to Daniel J. and Marcia L. Hilty, 12010 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $120,000.

Michael D. and Malyon K. Caron to Thomas W. and Danielle Burney, 3837 Tomahawk Drive, Medway; $263,000.

Ryan R. Christopher and Joshua Koronich to Prestige Partnership Properties LLC, 111 E. Jackson St., New Carlisle; $0.

George W. Fultz to Zoe M. and Brian C. Keener Jr., 104 Hillcrest Ave., New Carlisle; $150,600.

Lynsey K. and Robert A. Boswell to Jesse J. McKenzie, 828 Plumwood Drive, New Carlisle; $178,300.

Kevin Erlewine to Alberto P. Mendoza, 313 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $130,000.

Richard L. M. Gonzales to Emanuel S. Zepeda, 226 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $165,000.

Andrew C. M. and Katherine E. Waymire to Andrew C. M. and Katherine E. Waymire, 1010 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Guy V. and Kathy A. Weber to Kathy A. Weber, 1202 Edgebrook Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Zachery K. Baughman and Katelyn F. Martin to Zachary Chadwell, 512 Hamilton Ave., New Carlisle; $194,000.

Richard L. and Dawn Myers to Rose M. Jordan, 5373 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $577,000.

Adrianne Phillips to Nicholas A. and Valerie K. Quinones, 2900 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield; $365,000.

Roy and Vickie J. Dutton to Vickie J. Dutton, 5280 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $0.

Helen L. Wilson to Jessica M. and Myron D. Hecker IV, 3577 Miller Road, Springfield; $280,000.

Timothy R. McGhee to Timothy R. and Angela M. McGhee, 625 Wilson Road, South Vienna; $0.

Kimberly A. Chapman to Christian Foster, 31 N. Church St., South Charleston; $166,400.