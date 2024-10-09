24CV0762: Wex INC. v. Evans Cattle Co Inc., action for money.

24CV0763: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, John Does, Names Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries, of Dorothy E. Schultz and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Dorothy E. Schultz, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

June M. Baker, 44, of Springfield, self employed and Jacob A. Massie, 43, of Springfield, self employed.

Sam D. Kraft, 37, of Springfield, UPS and Kristina D. Hawkins, 33, of Springfield, dance instructor.

Haley M. Kimble, 29, of Springfield, buyer and Yianni M. Laventzis, 31, of Springfield, programmer.

Alberto D. Gama Hernandez, 30, of South Vienna, fulfillment expert and Hannah C. Gnau, 27, of South Vienna, unemployed.

Property transfers:

Michael E. Potts to Michael E. Potts, 1718 Mound St., Springfield; $42,500.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to Marie Adme, 1551 Mound St., Springfield; $70,000.

Carlyne Orr to Steven Pierre, 372 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; $216,300.

Melena S. Prasertsak to Via L. Prasertsak, 507 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $0.

Steven Howard to Linda L. Craycraft, 833 Selma Road, Springfield; $0.

Thomas A. Arnold to Scott O. Quesenberry, 1919 Van Buren Ave., Springfield; $0.

Endurance Capital Management LLC to Guerdie Jean and Isreal Demosthene, 1012, 1018 Park Ave., Springfield; $39,900.

Sabrina Smith to Justin Carver, 1657 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $10,000.

Juan D. Construction LLC to Blanca E. G. Cruz, 1053 Farlow St., Springfield; $30,000.

ISL Properties LLC to Melissa Rams and Fernando Bejarano, 1587 Warder St., Springfield; $150,000.

Joanna M. Krouse to Park Mile LLC, 1410 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield; $350,000.

Cheryl D. and Richard West to Richard West, 235 Rosewood Ave., Springfield; $0.

Donald E. Potter to Tjeune LLC, 1351-1351.5 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $8,000.

Inez E. Holmes to Erntzy Estil, 236 W. John St., Springfield; $170,000.

Park Hills Sentre LTD to Krima Inc., 1784 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $45,000.

Faith J. Willis to McWhorter Properties and General, 114 Corlington Drive, Springfield; $70,000.

Jose Aguilar to Global and Service Business LLC, 332 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $50,400.

Sifi Ministry Inc. to Audrey and Don McKanna, 1001 S. Center St., Springfield; $170,000.

John A. Gudorf, trustee to Nanya Equities LLC, 141 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

Brant Cornelison to JC Homes Company LLC, 134-136 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $135,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Punjasahib Investment Company, 236 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $113,800.

David P. Adduchio to Kasey Hamman, 1505 N. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $192,000.

Lawrence and Brenda Barger to JG First LLC, 329 Roosevelt Drive, Springfield; $111,000.

Kristopher L. Cornwell, trustee to Nicks Parts & Auto LLC, 6865 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $30,000.

Loren R. and Susan Parker to One Like Property Solutions LLC, 6507-6515 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $138,000.

Scott and Jamie Norris to Mad River Referral Services LLC, 2219 Union Road, Medway; $0.

John P. Lapois to John P. Lapois and Deborah K. Sowder, 1001 Whaley Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Josh R. Spence, trustee to Drew Watkins, 359 Whaley Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Ronald C. Brand to Ronald C. Brand and Elizabeth A. Rednour, 642 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $0.

Haylee N. Brandenburg to Haylee N. Brandenburg, 449 Glenapple Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Nancy F. Harris to Karen Holdings LLC, 298 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $107,700.

Barry R. and Marila V. Todd to Marila V. Todd, 10983 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Andrea G. Berner to Jacob L. and Jessica E. McIntosh, 615 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $332,900.

Tiffany L. Buis to Katelynn and Travis D. Atkins, 206 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $119,900.

Jeannie T. Cameron to Jeannie T. Cameron and Julie A. Rishel, 506 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Paul E. Fraley to Paul E. and Melissa N. Fraley, 3852 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $0.

Ronald L. Jenkins to Lon A. Jenkins, 1729 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

Beckie J. Neff to Stephen M. Biehl, 1848 Elwood Lane, Springfield; $145,000.