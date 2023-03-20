Kaitlyn Drow, 22, of South Vienna, STNA and Brayden Beam, 25, of Springfield Army.

Chelsey Horne, 32, of Springfield, self employed and Cody Lloyd, 32, of Springfield, self employed.

Hope Spoon Johnson, 25, of Dayton, customer service and Colyn Norton, 28, of Enon, assembly team lead.

Randall Shuman, 26, of New Carlisle, carpenter and Adrienne Lutz, 24, of New Carlisle, material handler.

Property transfers:

Ronald L. Shaw to Introverts, LLC, 6715 Tanyard Road, Yellow Springs; $130,000.

Lowell D. and Barbara A. Tener to Lowell D. Tener, 1184 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; none.

Lowell D. and Barbara A. Tener to Lowell D. Tener, 1166 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; none.

Lowell D. and Barbara A. Tener to Lowell D. Tener, 1200 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; none.

Lowell D. and Barbara A. Tener to Lowell D. Tener, 1258 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; none.

Cristina Michea, trustee to Cristina Michea, trustee, 5318 Springfield Xenia Road, Springfield; none.

Cristina Michea, trustee to Cristina Michea, trustee, 5322 Springfield Xenia Road, Springfield; none.

Melvin G. and Elanor L. Anderson to Melvin G. and Eleanor L. Anderson, 2150 Collier Road, Springfield; $75,000.

Pamela A. Dickerson to Autumn Nicole Heronemus, 10616 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $75,000.

Dustin J. and Elizabeth J. Avery to Kathryn Baxla and Raymond Mutter, 10395 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $149,900.

David R. Saunders and Mary E. Schlemmer to Christopher Daniel Roe, 237 S. Houston Pike, South Vienna; $600,000.