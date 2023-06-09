Current cases:
23CV0364: US Bank Trust National Association, not in its Individual Capacity but solely as owner Trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust v. Capital One Bank USA, N.A., Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, State of Ohio Department of Job & Family Services, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Bethany A. Turner, Ronald E. Turner, Jr., United States of America Dayton Division Office of the United States Attorney - Southern District, United States of America, Department of the Treasury-Internal Revenue Service, foreclosure.
23CV0365: Carol A. Eads, executrix v. Good Shephard Village, Good Shephard Village, LLC, Good Shephard Village, Ltd., wrongful death.
23CV0366: Springfield Portfolio OH, LLC v. Columbia Gas of Ohio, Columbia Gas of Ohio, admin.
23CV0367: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Elwood L. Bowers, deceased, Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Joyce M. Bowers, deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Elwood L. Bowers, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Joyce M. Bowers, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jacob T. Hart, 29, of Springfield, assistant manager and Daniella Straathof, 30, of Springfield, closing specialist.
Patricia A. Lafon, 69, of Springfield, medical biller and Clyde F. Massengill, 75, of Springfield, retired.
Property transfers:
Hilda R. Bolle, trustee, and Brenda K. Brannon, 816-818, 820-822 W. Main St., Springfield, $50,000.
Christen L. and Justin E. Mosier to Justin Vanbeber, 2140 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $201,000.
Larry E. Huxley and Darlene K. Knox to Larry E. Huxley, 811 Tanglewood Drive, Springfield; none.
David A. and Ruth A. Rose to Ruth A. Rose, 2211 Tanager Road, Springfield; none.