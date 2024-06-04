24CV0419: IH Credit Union v. Precious J. Mundy, breach of contract.

24CV0420: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Mary A. Cline, Mary E. Cline, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Mary E. Cline, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Mary A. Cline, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Nominee for The Huntington National Bank, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Melissa A. Seymour, 31, of New Carlisle, warehouse associate and Damon M. McClain, 33, of New Carlisle, United Parcel Service.

Mara M. Hemmer, 33, of Springfield, engineer and Tyler R. Maschke, 33, of Springfield, engineer.

Elizabeth A. Wilson, 33, of South Charleston, associate and Christopher A. Bates, 37, of South Charleston, associate.

Alexis M. Wilson, 38, of Springfield, LPN and Brandon T. Fritzsche, 26, of Springfield, truck driver.

Property transfers:

Shawn T. Stout to Andrew Hoffman, 2162 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $249,400.

Garner and Shelva J. LeMaster to Shelva J. LeMaster, 155 N. Xenia St., Enon; $0.

Vera L. Hamlin to Kierstyn and James C. Keys, 220 S. Harrison St., Enon; $155,000.

Dixie J. Moody to Dixie J. Moody, trustee, 10 Bob White Drive, Enon; $0.

Frederick A. and Kimberly M. Poole to Eric J. and Erin G. Rife, 5996 Morris Road, Springfield; $239,900.

John L. and Julia K. Davis to Julia K. Davis, 2992 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $0.

Annette Nicholl to Andrew and Jessie Mason, 4131 Helena Drive, Springfield; $245,000.

Sean M. Burton to Joshua Gilmore, 4271 Reno Road, Springfield; $175,000.

Billie Sarven and Linda McKinney to James H. and Martha L. Wren, 4857 Auston St., Springfield; $0.

David A. and Constance J. Todhunter to Kelly B. Kaylor, 1694 Calais Drive, Springfield; $245,000.

Gail F. Reinheimer, trustee to Jessica and Chad Pauley, 633 Donnelly Ave., Springfield; $317,000.

Overholser Buildings LLC to Gail F. Reinheimer, trustee, 4512 Village Court, Springfield; $249,900.

Joshua D. and Erica M. Arnold to Jarett T. and Christa Deaton, 5982 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $309,900.

Dawn M. Mast to Dawn M. Mast, 5314 Richmoor Road, Springfield; $0.

Nicolette L. Lookabaugh, trustee to Maralee Stilwell, 1341 Bonita Ave., Springfield; $289,900.

Park Hills Sentre LTD to Odysseus Investments LLC, 2436 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $35,000.

Christy A. Bayham to Dustin P. Murnahan, 7385 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $150,000.

John J. and Janet E. McGraw to John J. McGraw, 12060 Stafford Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Patti M. Burton to Richard D. Burton, 2657 Aberdeen Drive, Springfield; $0.

Sandra K. Waugh to Kevin and Tina Miller, 1457 Driscoll Ave., Springfield; $62,000.

Lisa K. Moore to Joshua A. M. Leopold, 1230 Cherokee Drive, Springfield; $83,000.

Range AG Land LLC to Guld Equity Investments, 2480 Arthur Road, Springfield; $0.

Thai Project LLC to Sharon Brown, 49 Omega St., Springfield; $150,000.

Jake and Alan L. Studebaker to Brandon P. Rogers and Huyen Nguyen, 195 Beech Drive, Springfield; $400,000.

Jake and Alan L. Studebaker to Brandon P. Rogers and Huyen Nguyen, 181 Oakridge Drive, Springfield; $400,000.

Kevin C. and Amy D. Allender to Amy D. Allender, 922 Suncrest Drive, Springfield; $0.

Ian F. Muncy to Richard L. L. and Krista D. Fout, 3614 Redwood Blvd., Springfield; $87,500.

Diana L. Daniels to Diana L. Daniels, trustee, 40 Hedgely Road, Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Zachary J. and Elizabeth B. Skrabacz, 193 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $290,400.

Daniel and Cheryl Nelson to John D. and Yolonde L. Conroy, 2674 Prestwick Village Circle, Springfield; $307,500.

Dirk E. and Angela D. Fisher to Athena D. Yontz, 3324 Tackett St., Springfield; $160,000.

Gregory D. Creacey to Elliott K. Fisher, 3255 Vineyard St., Springfield; $150,000.

David O. and Sally A. Bower to Sally A. and David O. Bower, trustees, 1811 Pinehurst Drive, Springfield; $0.

William and Letitia Newton to Phillip E. and Christina M. Burgel, 1219 Warbler Ridge, Springfield; $215,000.

Lisa L. Fain, Eric A. Fain Sr. and Theodore D. Fain to Robert Mitterholzer, 1141 Lindsey Road, Springfield; $192,500.