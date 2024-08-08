24CV0591: U.S. Bank National Association, As Trustee For Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-HE3 v. Clark County Treasurer, Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield Inc., John Doe(s), Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Carleen Castleberry and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Carleen Castleberry, foreclosure.

Property transfers:

Ricky L. and Diane S. Suttles to Diane S. Suttles, 1527 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Travis R. Fuller to Romel Riggins, 1626-1628 Clay St., Springfield; $1,000.

Henrietta E. Edwards to Benjamin Claybrook, 2065 Center Blvd., Springfield; $175,000.

Liberty Savings Bank to Fadel A. Qendah, 2217 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $27,300.

Mary E. Gaines to Curtis P. Gaines Jr., 116-118 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Neighborhood Housing Partnership to Torrance E. Jonhson, 724 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey B. and Linda S. Lisch to Future Sights LLC, 431 Selma Road, Springfield; $35,000.

Mary E. Gaines to Curtis P. Gaines Jr., 234 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.

US Bank National Association Trustee to Herlex Duromain, 133-135 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $46,000.

Heather Lehner to Jacqueline Collier, 407 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

Malia and Bryan Champ to 355 Stanton Ave. LLC, 355-357 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $139,900.

SFTB Financial LP to Michael Allen, 420 Mt. Vernon Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey R. and Valerie N. Hayes to WW Property LLC, 416-420 E. Main St., Springfield; $0.

Karen Detrick, trustee to PFC Holdings LLC, 554, 560 E. Main St., Springfield; $120,000.

Judy K. Hatton to Sharon and Tommy D. Graham Jr., 7565 Milton-Carlisle Road, Springfield; $335,000.

Homer and Joann Tiller to Joann Tiller, 2128 Katherine Blvd., Medway; $0.

Cynthia F. Woltz to Cynthia F. Woltz, 513 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $0.

Arthur W. and Kathleen E. Applegate to Kathleen E. Applegate, 779 King Road, Medway; $0.

Rodz Bros Construction and Remodeling to Clearcreek Investments LLC, 1875 Business Way, New Carlisle; $185,000.

Angela Notestine to Randy and Teresa Collins, 1810 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $155,000.

Tony L. Tittle to Darick K. and Anthea Wilson, 1235 Carman Ave., New Carlisle; $189,900.

Mary E. Mays to Cynthia and Kevin Moore, 136 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $155,600.

Chase A. and Samantha F. Crabtree to Abram J. P. and Ashby Chumley, 4681 W. National Road, Springfield; $390,000.

Donald E. Minnich Jr. to Donald E. Minnich Jr. and Rebecca Wade, 905 Applewood Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

MB Property Ventures LLC to Travis Lawson and Emily Dyer, 305 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $177,500.

Douglas E. and Bonnie A. Burkepile to Gregory M. San, 3761 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $150,000.

Paul E. Fraley to Paul E. and Melissa N. Fraley, 3852 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $0.

Coolidge Wells to Coolidge Wells, 2865 Shrine Road, Springfield; $0.

TF Springfield OH LLC to Springfield Upper Valley Anchor LLC, 1487 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $978,500.

Danny A. and Cathleen Newton to Danny A. Newton, 27, 33, 43 W. Main St., Tremont City; $0.

Jeffery T. Esterline to Jeffery T. and Pamela Y. Esterline, 5165 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $0.

Solar Collective LLC to Premier Property Rentals LTD, 25 W. North St., South Vienna; $0.

Geoff and Cassidy Bentley to Scott and Beth Osweiler, 8010 Jamestown Road, South Charleston; $440,000.

Kyle A. Wilson and Velvet D. Chambers to Velvet D. Chambers King, 138 Willow St., South Charleston; $75,000.

TSM Properties LTD to Tessa Perigo, 124 Willow St., South Charleston; $140,000.

Amanda J. Wroblewski to Katelyn E. Cheney, 16 Jamestown Road, South Charleston; $111,000.