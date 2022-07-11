Current cases:
22CV0307: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-4, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. Charles G. Dean, Elizabeth Dean-McClellan, Of the Estate of Nettie Dean, Clark County Treasurer, Jennifer Dean, unknown spouse of Charles G. Dean, unknown spouse of David Alan Dean, unknown spouse of Elizabeth Dean-McClellan, unknown spouse of Jennifer Dean, unknown heirs, legatees, devisees, executors, administrators, assigns and their spouses of David Alan Dean, unknown heirs, legatees, devisees, executors, administrators, assigns and their spouses of Nettie Dean, foreclosure.
22CV0308: Racquel Fowler, Of the Estate of Deshon Leray Benton v. John Doe One - name and address unknown, Little Joe LLC dba Little Joes Restaurant, William D. Portis II, XYZ Corporation, name and address unknown, complaint for damages.
Property transfers:
Olenda J. Toler to Alexandrew B. and Alexis Williams, 831 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; $175,000
Francisco Rodriguez Avina to Pedro Aboite Espitia, 632 Brumbaugh Dr., New Carlisle; $190,000
Melinda J. and James T. Blessing to James T. Blessing, 5775 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee
Robert H. and Roger D. Lowe to Rosen Delozier Thomas, Jamestown Road, South Charleston; no fee
Janet E. Woods Jones and William E. Jones to Samantha A. and Phillip A. Seidenstricker, Botkin Road, London; $34,000
Barbara E. and Robin G. Byrd to Barbara E. Byrd, 7411 Dayton-Springfield Road, Enon; no fee
Carla E. Southward to Benjamin R. Southward, 4057 Sylvan Dr., Enon; no fee
T.S.O. Partnership LLC to Sylvia D. Ogle, 6606 New Horizon Ave., Enon; no fee
Janice C. and Max Zima to Marybeth Born, 3952 Kimberly Dr., Springfield; $215,000
Rebecca I. and Nicholas W. Tiller to Rebecca I. Tiller, 649 Donnelly Ave., Springfield; no fee
Tara Patterson to Dolores Jean and Ross Allen Somen, 1109 Westmont Dr., Springfield; $182,500
Pauline M. Cavins to Randall Lee Cavins and Frances Hoffman, 4642 Eastridge St., Springfield; no fee