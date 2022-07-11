22CV0307: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-4, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. Charles G. Dean, Elizabeth Dean-McClellan, Of the Estate of Nettie Dean, Clark County Treasurer, Jennifer Dean, unknown spouse of Charles G. Dean, unknown spouse of David Alan Dean, unknown spouse of Elizabeth Dean-McClellan, unknown spouse of Jennifer Dean, unknown heirs, legatees, devisees, executors, administrators, assigns and their spouses of David Alan Dean, unknown heirs, legatees, devisees, executors, administrators, assigns and their spouses of Nettie Dean, foreclosure.

22CV0308: Racquel Fowler, Of the Estate of Deshon Leray Benton v. John Doe One - name and address unknown, Little Joe LLC dba Little Joes Restaurant, William D. Portis II, XYZ Corporation, name and address unknown, complaint for damages.