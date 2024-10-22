24CV0797: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Kellee Heldman, Kelle Kouse, Kellee Murley, action for money.

24CV0798: Auto- Owners Insurance Company v. Deborah Adams, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Brittany M. Delong, 26, of Springfield, drive thru and Bailey L. Hutchinson, 26, of Springfield, cook.

Allison M. Dave, 31, of Springfield, certified surgical assistant and Brandon W. Self, 32, of Springfield, construction coordinator.

Peyton M. Mercer, 26, of Catawba, RN and Holden M. Fosnaugh, 27, of Catawba, logistics specialist.

Dawn L. Phillips, 49, of Springfield and Fredrick L. S. Watson, 43, of Mansfield.

Loraine E. Thompson, 25, of Medway, outreach coordinator and Herman Greaves, 31, of United Kingdom, tech support.

Shanice L. Marshall, 20, of Springfield, direct support prof. and Arijon M. Kennedy, 24, of Springfield, union worker.

Bryan K. Knisley, 31, of New Carlisle, computer technician and Amanda M. Remmy, 36, of New Carlisle, none.

Nina M. Glass, 25, of Springfield, customer care specialist and Caleb E. Coffee, 27, of Springfield, custodian.

Juan G. Cruz Castillo, 28, of New Carlisle, employee and Stephany Ocampo Diaz, 25, of New Carlisle, employee.

Yevgeniy O. Chystyakov, 35, of Enon, armed forces and Bethany A. Horner, 25, of Enon, social worker.

Christopher L. Campbell, 50, of Springfield, factory worker and Carol L. Patterson, 51, of Springfield, social worker.

Property transfers:

Zachary T. Massie to Zoe Pierce and Jacob K. Roberts, 1620 Northgate Road, Springfield; $200,000.

Robert M. and Teresa J. Schielke to Carrillo Group LLC, 1924 Jefferson St., Springfield; $31,000.

John E. and Nancy P. Watson to James M. Stringer, 1764 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $151,000.

Edward E. Miller II to Kelly Y. Miller, 2229 N. Hadley Road, Springfield; $0.

Marilyn L. Griffitts to Eddy Myrthil, 2538 Leland Drive, Springfield; $155,000.

Ruie Montgomery to Alexis and Travis Fisher, 2202 Kenton St., Springfield; $25,000.

Jacob D. Howald to Darla J. Swaney and Diane C. Love, 2020 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $160,000.

Double E. Properties LLC to Punjasahib Investment Company Inc., 122 Belleaire Ave., Springfield; $77,500.

Gary R. Brown to Daren Johnson, 1725 Magnolia Blvd., Springfield; $3,500.

Profit Making Ventures LLC to Leonardo J. D. and Sara Toledo, 907 E. Rose St., Springfield; $124,900.

Eric T. Woodland to Melodie S. Woods, 918 Mansfield Ave., Springfield; $105,000.

Penny J. Nance to El Giro LLC, 814 East St., Springfield; $48,000.

Harold O. and Mary E. Sarven, trustees to Clark Rental Properties LLC, 725, 735, 739 E. Main St., Springfield; $50,000.

Harold O. and Mary E. Sarven, trustees to Clark Rental Properties LLC, 17, 19 S. Sycamore St., Springfield; $50,000.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to CBMM Properties LLC, 1575 McKinley Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

Valdez and Sons Renovations LLC to Whitney N. ad Micah Avery, 1659 Warder St., Springfield; $146,000.

Randi Sheppeard to Nathan Macy and Elexis Spence, 1714 Highland Ave., Springfield; $157,800.

Susan M. Good and Earl D. Knott to Earl D. Knott, 2005 West Mile Road, Springfield; $0.

Lefty J. and Helen E. Beverly to Castor LLC, 1821 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $37,000.

Colleen D. Stough to Colleen and Jerome M. Asebrook, 230 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $0.

Randolph Scott to Seth Scott, 1821 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $0.

Wealthy Gardner Holdings LLC to Armando Treto, 511 Rice St., Springfield; $74,000.

Stephanie K. Prater to Stephanie K. Prater, 1888 Clay St., Springfield; $0.

Ohio Green Properties LLC to John P. Whalen, 517 Gallagher St., Springfield; $65,000.

Hayewood H. Young to Jose A. Davila, 320 Oakwood Place, Springfield; $37,000.

Kris A. Williams to Future Sights LLC, 236 Rice St., Springfield; $40,000.

Lynn E. Farish and Ivy Roberta to Lynn E. Farish, 306-308 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Mary L. LaVarnia to Mr. Deeds LLC, 1010 Olive St., Springfield; $155,000.

Jason and Andrea Sorrell to Travis Lowery, 705 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $145,000.

Shayla L. Sims to Shayla L. Sims, 564 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $0.

Tracy L. Shelton to Tracy L. Shelton, 570 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $0.

Stephanie K. Prater to Stephanie K. Prater, 563, 567-569, 602-604 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $0.

Judith A. Haggy to Ethan Campbell, 255 Englewood Road, Springfield; $203,000.