Current cases:
21CV0284: Security National Bank, Division of The Park National Bank v. Elaine Lemmons, Kenton Ridge Condominium No. II Owners Association, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, foreclosure.
All records are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Noah Benjamin Link, 39, of Springfield, business intelligence and Heidi Leigh Huennerkopf, 41, of Springfield, insurance specialist.
Diane Elaine Wisecarver, 67, of Springfield, retired and Howard Richardson Applin, 64, of Springfield, stock clerk.
Nathan Allen Ruley, 40, of Medway, maintenance and Amie Ann Charles, 38, of Medway, homemaker.
Property transfers:
Zachary T. Mowen to Jacob R. Mowen, 2147 Union Road, Medway; $135,000
Kostak Investments LLC to 102 W. Main St., LLC, 102 W. Main St., Medway; $250,000
Adam M. White to Andrea Lauren Vanzant, 472 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $143,000
Shauna Maggart to Jose Luis Gomez Carrera and Israel Calixto, 75 Tulip Road, Medway; $10,000
Adolfo P. Trujillo and Ma Abelina Barrera to Ma Abdelina Barrera Trujillo, 8650 Cliffside Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
Daniel R. Taylor to McKee Investments LLC, 1221 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $106,500
Eagre LLC to Doneric Properties, 108 S. Pike St., New Carlisle; no fee
McHome Remodeling LLC to Brandy Nichole and Troy Carl Rose Jr., 808 McKee Mill Run; $284,900