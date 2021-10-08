springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

33 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0284: Security National Bank, Division of The Park National Bank v. Elaine Lemmons, Kenton Ridge Condominium No. II Owners Association, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, foreclosure.

All records are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Noah Benjamin Link, 39, of Springfield, business intelligence and Heidi Leigh Huennerkopf, 41, of Springfield, insurance specialist.

Diane Elaine Wisecarver, 67, of Springfield, retired and Howard Richardson Applin, 64, of Springfield, stock clerk.

Nathan Allen Ruley, 40, of Medway, maintenance and Amie Ann Charles, 38, of Medway, homemaker.

Property transfers:

Zachary T. Mowen to Jacob R. Mowen, 2147 Union Road, Medway; $135,000

Kostak Investments LLC to 102 W. Main St., LLC, 102 W. Main St., Medway; $250,000

Adam M. White to Andrea Lauren Vanzant, 472 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $143,000

Shauna Maggart to Jose Luis Gomez Carrera and Israel Calixto, 75 Tulip Road, Medway; $10,000

Adolfo P. Trujillo and Ma Abelina Barrera to Ma Abdelina Barrera Trujillo, 8650 Cliffside Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Daniel R. Taylor to McKee Investments LLC, 1221 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $106,500

Eagre LLC to Doneric Properties, 108 S. Pike St., New Carlisle; no fee

McHome Remodeling LLC to Brandy Nichole and Troy Carl Rose Jr., 808 McKee Mill Run; $284,900

