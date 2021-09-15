springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Property transfers:

Donny and Grestina L. Cox to Grestina L. Cox, 92 Lammes Lane, New Carlisle; no fee

Gary Williams to Christopher Chaffman, Beach Dr., Medway; $1,000

James Edward Oney Jr., to Nashua Michelle and Thomas A. Johnson, 284 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $144,000

Larry C. Moore to Sandra E. Ward and Larry C. Moore, 1201 Wendall Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Elgon L. and Charlotte D. Hornback to Elgon L. Hornback, 140 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Kurt Brewer and Kevin L. Martin to Madeline J. Eckhart and Chad M. Thomas, 4966 W. National Road, Springfield; $195,000

Angela M. and Edward J. Lehman to Edward J. Lehman, 5806 W. National Road, Springfield; no fee

William R. Studebaker to Jacob Wagner and Kaitlyn Marie Shanahan, 11157 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $90,000

William R. Studebaker and Nina L. Shanahan, 11293 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Melissa D. and Donald W. McKee Jr., to Wilson Leonardo Recinos Martinez, 700 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $59,000

Jeffrey T. and Deborah S. Gemmaka to Katrina Richards, 1000 Langdale Ave., New Carlisle; $160,000

Marinda J. Bocock to Nidia A. Medina and Luis Ruiz, 809 W. Washington St., New Carlisle; $149,900

