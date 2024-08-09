24CV0593: Lynn A. Miller v. Navistar International Transportation, John Logue, Administrator, BWC, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

24CV0594: Carol Reyes, Estate of Benito Reyes Sr., deceased v. Crown Healthcare Group LLC, Crown Healthcare Management LLC, Crown Ohio Holdco LLC, Mozart Realty Ventures LLC, Springfield Real Property LLC, Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, LLC, wrongful death.

24CV0595: CrossCountry Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jack Harper II, Kristy N. Harper, Kristy Nicole Harper, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Kristy Harper AKA Kristy Nicole Harper AKA Kristy N Harper, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Gotham Capital Partners LLC to Orca Holdings LLC, 6632-6646, 6652-6666 Rita Drive, Enon; $866,000.

Susan E. Kaiser, trustee to Melissa M. Rice, 3036-3038 Rocky Point Road, Springfield; $0.

Jeanie M. Pollock to Christina N. and Cody A. Scott, 3174 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $215,000.

Christopher A. and Janice L. Campbell to Janice L. Campbell, 6921 Chama Trail, Enon; $0.

Benjamine J. and Sarah N. Lama to Benjamin J. Lama, 3507 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $0.

James E. Slagle to Dawn E. Bays, trustee, 4988 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $0.

Kimberly Cheadle to Kimberly Cheadle, trustee, 20 Bob White Drive, Enon; $0.

Jessica L. Mann and Gregory Elton to Jeremy and Amber M. Dobbins, 3040 Windy Ridge Drive, Springfield; $403,000.

Beau S. and Pamela S. Nichols to Jonathan Ward, 3240 Willow Road, Springfield; $285,000.

Kimberly Vanosdell to Kimberly Van Osdell, trustee, 1638 Biscayne Drive, Springfield; $0.

Susan Quisenberry and Jeffrey Murray to Clinton Yahle, 4429 Tulane Road, Springfield; $195,000.

Stephen Deneca to Jacob B. Deneca, 4300 Nevada Road, Springfield; $0.

Aaron P. Greene and Brittany J. Johnston, 1120 Stanway Ave., Springfield; $).

Ronna L. Stinson to Ronna L. Stinson, 4832 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $0.

Lance J. Lookenott to Lance J. Lookenott, 4319 Tritle Trail, Springfield; $0.

Kimberly Van Osdell to Kimberly Van Osdell, trustee, 575 Willow Road, Springfield; $0.

Brandon and Sarah Litz to Jonithon A. and Ashley L. LaCross, 2831 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $310,000.

Chris P. and Kristine K. Fickert to Lindsay A. and Alex C. Fickert, trustees, 5550 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $0.

Lori L. Mcfarland Peshek to Calvin F. and Alecia N. McCutcheon, 2692 Spence Road, New Carlisle; $285,000.

Jeff B. Mumma to Jeff B. Mumma, 4062 New Carlisle-St. Paris Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Tina Jenkins to Amanda Cattell, 2900 Cumberland Drive, Springfield; $250,000.

Ronnie Hamilton to Hipolito Cruz, 4081 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $0.

Sheila J. Finnegan to Linsi Sparks, 431 Meadow Lane, Springfield; $217,000.

Alec Ball to Bryan S. Cremeans, 239 Birch Road, Springfield; $217,000.

Melissa S. McCready to Daniel and Abigail Brinker, 314 Birch Road, Springfield; $177,000.

Ian F. Muncy to Richard L. L. and Krista D. Fout, 3614 Redwood Blvd., Springfield; $87,500.

Alex and Amanda Cattell to Eric White and Allyson Bunch, 402 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; $280,000.

NVR Inc. to Anne E. V. Chevalier, 220 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $290,600.

NVR. Inc. to Jonathan Ayala and Sandra Geminiano, 240 London Ave., Springfield; $308,500.

Jeanette Mick to Rhonda J. Cosby, 2662 Dwight Road, Springfield; $185,000.

Jean A. Justice to Dalton J. Gregory, 3214 Eastham St., Springfield; $85,000.

Athena L. Schutte to Gregory S. and Melissa S. Hoskins, 2734 Vada Lane, Springfield; $355,000.

James T. Brown to James T. Brown, 1150 Lindsey Road, Springfield; $87,500.

Ryan T. and Amy M. Glass to Athena Schutte, 397 Secretariat Drive, Springfield; $72,900.

Kaylen McIntosh and Dametrus Walton to Donald L. Casey, 1104 Russell Ave., Springfield; $5,000.

Ernest L. Ward to Deedra Stewart, 1738 Southgate Ave., Springfield; $0.

Oliver Bane to JAMSRL LLC, 1125 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $85,000.

David and Erin S. Truitt to 811 Dibert Ave. LLC, 811 Dibert Ave., Springfield; $0.