Current cases:
22CV0237: Lauren Sparks and Tim Sparks v. Springfield Fuel Center Inc. dba Silver Swan Marathon, Jagtar Singh, Statutory Agent Springfield Fuel Center Inc., complaint damages.
22CV0238: Barbara Seward v. U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, State Farm Insurance c/o CSC-Lawyers Incorporating Service, Ohio Department of Medicaid c/o Ohio Tort Recovery Unite, Justin D. Newman, personal injury.
22CV0239: Rick Beam v. Cynthia A. Beam, Eric Laughrey, Ryan Duncan, Big E’s Painting, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Colton Lane Jackson, 22, of New Carlisle, plumber and Samantha Nicole Tateman, 24, of New Carlisle, hair stylist.