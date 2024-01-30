23CV0092: Andrea Kelley v. Mark E. Graham, National General Insurance Company, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

23CV0093: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Sara Cash, breach of contract.

23CV0094: Tawana R. Walker v. John Logue, Administrator, BWC, Navistar, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0095: Lauren Crane v. Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc., Community Insurance Company, Benjamin Dehart, Jane and/or John Doe 1-5; Names and Addresses Unknown, Cameron Mooney, USAA Casualty Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

23CV0096: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Angela Cofer, Christopher Cofer, foreclosure.

23CV0097: Quicken Loans INC, Quicken Loans LLC, Rocket Mortgage LLC v. Jeff W. Bradley, Jeffrey Bradley, Nancy Bradley, Nancy J. Bradley, Clark County Treasurer, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Tatiana C. Evans, 33, of Springfield, cashier and Christopher D. Johnson, 36, of Springfield, unemployed.

Elizabeth R. Peck, 31, of Springfield, packer and Jacob T. Walters, 33, of Springfield, machine operator.

Clayton J. Glass, 30, of Springfield, tattoo artist and Katelyn M. Whitworth, 26, of Fairborn, homemaker.

Property transfers:

Timothy H. Akers to Corey A. Akers, 9521 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $0.

David P. and Beverly D. Schiller to David P. Schiller, 1460 Funderburg Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Kasey Jo Garvey to Katy M. Gonzalez, 529 Caldwell Circle, New Carlisle; $194,900.

Hurmean Beach to Eddie J. France, 307 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $186,800.

Jay D. and Debra L. King to Debra L. King, 860 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Richard L. and Linda F. Peters to Richard L. Peters, 223 Shepard St., New Carlisle; $0.