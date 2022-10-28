Brett J. Lindeman to Lorina and Michael P. Hand, 10855 Broadgauge Road, Mechanicsburg; $351,000.

Colby W. and Adrianne L. Goodridge to Colby Goodridge, 13383 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; none.

Morgan M. Terry to Sue A. and Timothy W. Carter, 539 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $181,000.

Criss D. Reep, trustee to Christina and Brian Jarrell, 811 Wellington Dr., Springfield; $241,000.

Shane R. Newell to Shane R. and Rosemary Newell, 2732 Cottonwood Dr., Springfield; none.

Jason C. and Stacy Marie Cornett to Johnathan Lucas Burr, 246 Vale-Cemetery Road, Springfield; $154,000.

Nielsen Properties Ltd. to Sean McAfee, 2770 Selma Pike, Springfield; $176,000.

Lucretia E. Holloway to Darryl L. and Jana Crosby, 2140 Southbury Dr., Springfield; $195,000.

Husted Enterprises LLC to Husted Enterprises LLC, 2695 Columbus Ave., Springfield; none.

Garlind Properties Ltd. to Gary L. Durst Sr., 2782 S. Limestone, Springfield; none.

Home Opportunity LLC to Chandler Hig Velocity Fund LLC, 531 Neosha Ave., Springfield; $2,400.

NVR Inc. to Christine A. Beaman and Ingeborg A. Fasnacht; $269,800.

NVR Inc. to Kellie Clark, 190 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $263,800.

Clement L. and Ruth Ann Hoberty to Diana Rheubert, 3110 Derr Road, Springfield; none.

Ronald J. and Kim K. Keplinger to Maurine A. Deards, 3086 BRixton Dr. W, Springfield; $199,000.

Todd Fennell and Darrin D. Spitzer to Lone Dock LLC, 2024 Selma Road, Springfield; $2.4 million.