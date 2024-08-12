Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

24CV0596: Elan Financial Services, U.S. Bank National Association v. Timothy M. Edwards, Timothy Michael Edwards, breach of contract.

24CV0597: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Matthew A. Cahall, breach of contract.

24CV0598: Rickey R. Colon v. Eby-Brown Co LLC, John Logue, CEO / Administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0599: Felicie Descobeth v. Kristine Rose, State Farm, personal injury.

24CV0600: Bartolo Resto v. Micah Berner, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Paul Will Jr. to Micah I. Williams, 1324 Amherst Road, Springfield; $135,000.

Jon J. Yeazell to Jessica Rutherford, 2029 Maryland Ave., Springfield; $168,000.

Jeff Hayes to WW Property LLC, 1834 Chatham Place, Springfield; $0.

Mi Gente Group LLC to Brandon Fisher and Alyssa Kidwell, 2440 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $131,000.

Jeff Hayes to WW Property LLC, 2511 Van Buren Ave., Springfield; $0.

Gloria J. McNelly to Comfort Living LLC, 2108 Kenton St., Springfield; $50,000.

Aaron J. Brown to Jonathan E. and Patricia Setters, 2015 Kenton St., Springfield; $75,000.

R & D Properties and Investments LLC to Houses Done Right LLC, 2650 Morton Drive, Springfield; $80,000.

Marilyn R. Aldridge to Kelly Conley, 720 Mavor St., Springfield; $138,200.

Justin Smith to Aimee Smith, 2415 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jeffery S. Daniel and Teresa Greene to Teresa G. Greene, 1909 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $0.

Noah Sebastinas to Kimberly N. Burns, 924 E. Rose St., Springfield; $82,500.

Robin D. Brown to Kathy and Dustin Owens, 925-927 Southfield Ave., Springfield; $56,300.

Teresa G. Greene and Jeffrey S. Daniel to Teresa G. Greene, 1708-1710, 1716-1718 Mansfield Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jeff Hayes to WW Property LLC, 1575 Victory Drive, Springfield; $0.

Old Fat Man LTD to Charles J. Dever Jr., 1030 Pleasant St., Springfield; $5,000.

Michael J. and Karen L. Ondrasek, trustees to Heidi Huennerkopk, 741 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $0.

WW Property LLC to WRN Property LLC, 1650 Summit St., Springfield; $80,000.

Citicasters Co. to Vertical Bridge Towers IV LLC, 1529 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $44,100.

Jeff Hayes to WW Property LLC, 950-952 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Jeff Hayes to WW Property LLC, 1254-1256 Cedarview Drive E., Springfield; $0.

Joshua W. Stevens and Jessica L. Givan to Steven M. and Mary Ridinger, 1617 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $150,000.

G & S 1636 S. Center Blvd. LLC to Paul Henschel, 1635 Center Blvd., Springfield; $0.

TMR Maintenance LLC to Watoga Holdings Inc., 805, 813-813.5 Piqua Place, Springfield; $7,000.

TMR Maintenance LLC to Watoga Holdings Inc., 820-822, 824-826 S. Center St., Springfield; $7,000.

Gayle Sarff to Fayle Sarff and Susan A. Sullivan, 910 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Cynthia Wimer and Austin A. Weber, 1121 Elm St., Springfield; $179,900.

Jeff Hayes to WW Property LLC, 705-707 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $0.

Jeff Hayes to WW Property LLC, 629 Olive St., Springfield; $0.

Wanda S. Kohl, trustee to Charlotte K. and James M. Tingelstad, 2005 Pembrook Road, Springfield; $265,000.

Ophelia J. Fullen, trustee to Karen and Kathy Pritchet, 407 Roosevelt Drive, Springfield; $0.

Larry W. Hensley to Tamera R. Hasting, 1411 Folk Ream Road, New Carlisle; $170,000.

Randy Collins to Derek D. and Marley M. Collins, 58 Oaklawn Ave.., Medway; $255,000.

Thomas E. and Frances L. Davidson to Thomas E. and Frances L. Davidson, trustees, 10131 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Gabbrielle M. and Jason L. Davis Jr. to Allison L. and Sara J. Snider, 116 Elm Road, Medway; $150,000.

Kenes Reynolds to Evelyn Blevins, 47 W. Cedar Drive, Medway; $0.

Bryan E. Hayden to Stephen C. and Sarah Buckey, 10755 Kendig Road, New Carlisle; $335,000.

Logan and Taylor Stevens to Alexis and Alyssa Ortiz, 860 McAdams Drive, New Carlisle; $179,900.

Sharon K. Duke to Zoe E. and Craig Archambault, 963 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $229,000.

Brian J. and Denise L. Holsinger to Chad Boise, 1257 Burket Ave., New Carlisle; $184,000.

Kimberly Robinson to Kimberly A. Means, 150 Slayton St., New Carlisle; $0.

Milton C. Jeffries to Tamara Clark, trustee, 174 Braun St., New Carlisle; $0.

Brian McDaniel to Kyle M. Kaup and Madison L. Jobes, 914 Firwood Drive, New Carlisle; $160,000.

