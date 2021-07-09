springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 42 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0192: Michael Wise v. Bureau of Workers Compensation, John Logue, Victory Express Inc., Bureau of Workers Comp appeal.

All filings are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Rosetta Deanne Rude to Liam and Korynne Foote, 405 N. Bell Ave., Springfield; $50,000

Ricky L. and Sharon K. Gross, 535-537 N. Light St., Springfield; no fee

Gia Borgerson to Gianina Fazio Borgerson Trustee, 721 Tanglewood Dr., Springfield; no fee

Arthur Garrett Monnin to Hannah M. Brooks, 650 W. First St., Springfield; $95,000

Milller Real Estate Properties LLC to Najar Herman, 1811-1811 1/2 W. Main St., Springfield; $8,500

Gary C. and Sandra K. Zinger to Gary C. Zinger, 1468 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; no fee

Kristen K. Warren to Brittany N. Smith, 2134 Tanager Road, Springfield; $91,500

J Rock Investments LLC to Fernanda Guillermo Secundino, 402 S. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $92,500

James M. and Elizabeth Goodin to James M. Goodin, 2765 E. High St., Springfield; no fee

Theresa A. and Darrin E. Sheeley to Theresa A. Sheeley, 2664 Duncan St., Springfield; no fee

Kathy L. Walls to Estate of James M. Brittin, 2128 Beatrice St., Springfield; no fee

Estate of James M. Brittin to Ashley N. Brittin, 2128 Beatrice St., Springfield; no fee

Ashley N. Brittin to Ashley N. Brittin, 2128 Beatrice St., Springfield; $28,900

James D. Hollopeter to Jerry L. Middleton, 21 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $70,000

Martha Rose Naumoff to Ahmed Benahmed, 2754 Merritt St., Springfield; $93,500

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top