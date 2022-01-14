Property transfers:
Louis Edward and Carolyn Stewart to MCRE OH LLC, 1100-1104 E. Main St., Springfield; $45,000
Amy J. Beverly to Kalie S. Gray, 1907 Warder St., Springfield; $74,000
Caleb Keplinger to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 17-19 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; no fee
Amber Nicole Jacks to Julius McIntyre, 1945 Center BLVD., Springfield; $107,000
Coe Catanzaro & Sons Produce Inc., to Calixto Cabrera, 401 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $90,000
Springfield Rea Estate Inc., to Caleb and Megan E. Keplinger, 720-722 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $56,000
The Nittala Group to Luis Alberto Vargas Ibarra, 126 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $20,000
Holly A. Hisey and James A. Westbeld to Dylan Belcher, 1123 N. Murray St., Springfield; $109,000
James Robert Murphy to Tiffany Chilton, 1712 Trinity Dr., Springfield; $93,000
Estep Builders LLC to The Dhingra Family Limited Partners, 276 Ridge Road, Springfield; $50,500
Lucy Mae Sears to Deborah K. Mastin, 8628 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Beatrice Amburgey to Deborah Zirpola, 9588 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Stefanko Properties LLC to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 363 Startmore St., New Carlisle; $72,000