Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

47 minutes ago

Property transfers:

Louis Edward and Carolyn Stewart to MCRE OH LLC, 1100-1104 E. Main St., Springfield; $45,000

Amy J. Beverly to Kalie S. Gray, 1907 Warder St., Springfield; $74,000

Caleb Keplinger to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 17-19 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; no fee

Amber Nicole Jacks to Julius McIntyre, 1945 Center BLVD., Springfield; $107,000

Coe Catanzaro & Sons Produce Inc., to Calixto Cabrera, 401 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $90,000

Springfield Rea Estate Inc., to Caleb and Megan E. Keplinger, 720-722 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $56,000

The Nittala Group to Luis Alberto Vargas Ibarra, 126 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $20,000

Holly A. Hisey and James A. Westbeld to Dylan Belcher, 1123 N. Murray St., Springfield; $109,000

James Robert Murphy to Tiffany Chilton, 1712 Trinity Dr., Springfield; $93,000

Estep Builders LLC to The Dhingra Family Limited Partners, 276 Ridge Road, Springfield; $50,500

Lucy Mae Sears to Deborah K. Mastin, 8628 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Beatrice Amburgey to Deborah Zirpola, 9588 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Stefanko Properties LLC to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 363 Startmore St., New Carlisle; $72,000

