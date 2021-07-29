springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Cases called included:

21CV0215: Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Ruth R. Stevens, personal injury.

All case filings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Katelyn Rae Allen, 28, of Springfield, none and Matthew Lee Aiple, 26, of Springfield, machine operator.

Property transfers:

Stephen P. Cowan to Megan Ehalt, 1325 N. Plum St., Springfield; $122,000

Jamie S. and Amy R. McGuffey to Owen P. McGuffey, 1290 Yellow Springs St., Springfield; no fee

Jennifer K. and William J. Kohl to Karen M. Heaton, 2111 Broadway St., Springfield; $152,000

Kyra Batton and Seth Crouse to Breanna Rose Yopp and Johnny Chester, 1875 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $135,000

William J. and Martha A. Walters Trustees to Stephen V. Walters and Cynthia M. Hill, 2521 E. High St., Springfield; no fee

James D. Strohl and Judy A. Prater to Judy A. Prater, 2719 Duncan St., Springfield; no fee

Anthony Agusto Bolanos Achibold to Candice Elaine Torres, 2135 Boda St., Springfield; no fee

Cornell Estates LLC to Garlind Properties LLC, 929-931 Mansfield Ave., Springfield; $59,000

Heeg Investments LLC to Jasmine Renee Todd and Derek Anthony Ray, 1514 Selma Road, Springfield; $95,000

Hughes Property Group LLC to Adam and Amanda Johnston, 1555 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $58,000

Stanley L. Snyder Jr., to Michael J. Gray, 1129 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $95,900

Premier Property Sales LTD to Jade and Alexandra Pittman, 736 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $178,000

Berner Real Estate Investments LLC to Steve Hurst, 816 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $50,000

David L. Cook to Abdul and Destiny Rashid, 101 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $5,000

Clay Chester to Shawn Wilson, Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $381,000

Park Hills Sentre LTD to James Pritchett Jr., Johnson Ave., Springfield; $7,000

