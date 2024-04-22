Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

24CV0314: Kathryn Lewis - Cambell v. Mary Helton, John/Jane Doe #2, John/Jane Doe #1 - Driver, OHIO DEPARTMENT OF JOB AND FAMILY SERVICES, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

24CV0315: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Adrienne Bellew, action for money.

24CV0316: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Gerri L. Perkins, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 909 Jefferson St., Springfield; $1,646,000.

Meka De Coteau to Meka De Coteau, 1019 W. State St., Springfield; $0.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 523 W. Clark St., Springfield; $1,646,000.

Gertrude Patton to Howard Patton, 417 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.

James E., Juanita, and Mattie Elder to Mattie Elder Walton, 629 W. State St., Springfield; $0.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 826 Grant St., Springfield; $1,646,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 722-724 Rubsam St., Springfield; $1,646,000.

Tina M. Brown to Dion L. Stevens, 240 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $0.

Megan Salyers to Tyler Salyers, 230 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $0.

James R. and Carole J. Ryan to James R. Ryan, 1535 Sheaff Road, Springfield; $0.

Christine M. Fasick to Jennifer Caisse, 225 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

Susan Miloradovich to Kathy and Dustin Owens, 733-735 Mansfield Ave., Springfield; $54,900.

Regina L. and Richard E. Powers II, 901-903 Mansfield Ave., Springfield; $65,000.

John W. Gilmartin Jr. to Kali Chaffin, 1832 Sweetbriar Lane N., Springfield; $138,000.

Britney Dixon to Tiffany Taylor, 737 Kenton St., Springfield; $8,000.

Comfort Living LLC to EMT Homes LLC, 1001 Pine St., Springfield; $47,500.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 1572 Oakland Ave., Springfield; $1,646,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 1038 Middle St., Springfield; $1,646,000.

Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC to Themis Properties LLC, 734 E. Columbia St., Springfield; $50,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 127-129 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $1,646,000.

John W. Babian and Margaret L. Foley, 1854 Appian Way, Springfield; $370,000.

Margaret L. Foley and John W. Babian to Shea Ann L. Herzog and Michael F. Sheils, 2115 Olympic St., Springfield; $127,500.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 55-57 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $1,646,000.

Jason G. and Janna E. Carrier to Janna E. Carrier, 1603 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $0.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 520 E. Rose St., Springfield; $1,646,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 514 Catherine St., Springfield; $1,646,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Solar Collective LLC, 213 Jefferson St., Springfield; $1,646,000.

Calixto Cabrera to Lissage Exume, 702 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

