24CV0509: Jeremy Lafon v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, Paula Bronston Woods, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Jorge L. Valdes Sandoval, 36, of New Carlisle, mechanic and Socorro Cambron Guijosa, 37, of New Carlisle.

Sarah E. Hollis, 56, of New Carlisle, HR specialist and Gregory S. Chiles, 64, of New Carlisle, manager.

Lilly B. Russi, 21, of South Charleston, student and Jadon L. Horsley, 22, of South Charleston, student.

Sharif L. Rodgers, 52, of Cedarville, branch sales manager and Billye J. Crawford, 52, of Springfield, chief deputy auditor.

Tadeline Louis, 30, of Springfield, house maid and Gains Jean Pierre, 33, of Springfield, labor.

Zachary J. Marcus, 38, of Columbia, MO, veterinarian and Fern C. Nelson, 35, of Columbia, MO, veterinarian.

Property transfers:

Zachariah A. Whitford to Jose Gonzalez, 600 S. Arlington Ave., Springfield; $145,000.

Kevin M. Roddy to McKenzie Cook, 2358 Dellwood Drive, Springfield; $100,000.

Mildred Richardson to Housing Connection of Clark County, 2418 Dellwood Drive, Springfield; $100,000.

Delores Castello to Sandra L. Castello, 629 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $0.

Vicki J. Bowman to Patrick J. Doorley, 2407 Leland Drive, Springfield; $71,000.

Tiffany E. and Vernon D. Eshelman III to Tiffany E. Eshelman, 2060 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

William T. Foster to William M. and Penelope A. Gibson, 2114 Kenton St., Springfield; $115,000.

Katie L. Hall to Neng D. Yang, 2407 Beatrice St., Springfield; $80,000.

AAIA RML LLC to Castor LLC, 312 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $72,000.

Castor LLC to Karanvir Singh, 230 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Zane M. Severt to Allie S. Dunaway, 221 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $160,000.

James T. Brown and Monica L. Ware to Daniel W. and Wendy M. Gatley, 320 Roseland Ave. W., Springfield; $128,500.

Joseph I. Givens to Tracy Wood, 2651 Hilltop Ave., Springfield; $0.

Linda S. Castle to Fireside Joshua Tree LLC, 1411 Barclay St., Springfield; $48,000.

Pamela Hudson to Danielle Finch, 1710 Victory Drive, Springfield; $120,000.

Timothy J. and Lori A. Sawyer to Sherri A. Sawyer, 1801 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $43,800.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Future Sights LLC, 912 E. High St., Springfield; $0.

Fog House Ministries International to Love Fellowship Ministries, 1124, 1126 Harrison St., Springfield; $15,000.

Max L. Ringwalt to Castor LLC, 1557 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $22,000.

Ty Investments LLC to Ride Along 2 Transportation LLC, 710-712 Cypress St., Springfield; $4,000.

Dennis E. and Lily C. Stegner to Treto Properties LLC, 930 Oak St., Springfield; $40,000.

David V. Lower to Julie A. Lower, 1991 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Security National Bank Trustee to M M J A Roofing and Multiservice LLC, 1720 Kenwood Ave., Springfield; $74,000.

Steven M. Biggs to Orca Investments LLC, 736-738 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Los Compadres Properties LLC to Nicholas Watson and Crystal Shupp, 1619 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $159,000.

Karl Alexandrunas to Ohio Premier Holdings LLC, 1039 Warder St., Springfield; $0.

Terance Sheppard to ISL Properties LLC, 1587 Warder St., Springfield; $48,000.

Amanda S. Woodard and Nathaniel T. Parker to Mie T. Dares, 1733 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $6,000.

Wayne J. Smith to Stephanie Parish, 1844 Timberline Trail, Springfield; $196,000.

Luis Saucedo to Jo H. Beaver, 1637 Winding Trail, Springfield; $285,000.

OP RDMM Residental LLC to Kurt and Judith Seibenick, 1787-1789 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Eric L. and Rita L. Jones to Rita L. Jones, 1826 Wittenberg Blvd. E., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Frankee Valescot and Jean J. Neptune, 1836 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

Kenna B. Davis to Kenna B. and Jimmy D. Davis Jr., 2091 Center Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Phalanx Holdings LLC, 322 W. Clark St., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Phalanx Holdings LLC, 817-819 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Stelter LLC to Treto Properties LLC, 802 Drexel Ave., Springfield; $23,800.

Karlos Marshall to 902 Clifton LLC, 902-902.5 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Phalanx Holdings LLC, 235 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Sunray LLC to AEC Properties LLC, 301 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $210,000.