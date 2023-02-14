X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
27 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0102: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Heather Martin, Terry Martin, Jr., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation Collections Enforcement Section, foreclosure.

23CV0103: MyCUmortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Discover Bank, Jodie Hignite, State of Ohio, Medicaid Recovery Program, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns of Brenda Marshall, foreclosure.

23CV0104: IH Credit Union, Inc. v. Tanya Jackson, Aleia Whited, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Daniel Lewis, 35, of New Carlisle, lead striping foreman and Ashley Kennedy, 35, of New Carlisle, N/A.

Property transfers:

Satyakumar Nagarajan to Andromeda Properties LLC, 472-474 E. Cecil St., Springfield; none.

Zachary E. Fulton to Jamie Lynn and Colby M. Kelly, 516 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; none.

City of Springfield to Elizabeth Hawkins, 355-357 Sherman Ave., Springfield; none.

Nancy Ellen Haley to Robert Dan Birt and Julia Mullins, 2127 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield; $290,000.

Matthew and Leahann McCurdy to Adam and Brittany Cassada, 307 Ardmore Road, Springfield; $385,000.

Denis G. and Georgia Giannaris to Mt. Olympus LLC, 139-141 E. Third St., Springfield; $100,000.

George Giannaris to Mt. Olympus LLC, 1431 N. Limestone St., Springfield; none.

Eric J. and Leane R. Lokai to Heather L. and Larry D. Spears, 6785 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $182,000.

Betty J. Smith to Jason W. and Angela M. Jones, 1070 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $295,000.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Ohio ranks 2nd for most wagers placed on Super Bowl LVII
3
Hamilton businesses see record visitors because of Spooky Nook Sports...
4
Clark County health advocates point to importance of heart health, CPR...
5
Things to do this week: Community kitchen, education programs and more
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top