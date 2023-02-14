Current cases:
23CV0102: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Heather Martin, Terry Martin, Jr., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation Collections Enforcement Section, foreclosure.
23CV0103: MyCUmortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Discover Bank, Jodie Hignite, State of Ohio, Medicaid Recovery Program, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns of Brenda Marshall, foreclosure.
23CV0104: IH Credit Union, Inc. v. Tanya Jackson, Aleia Whited, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Daniel Lewis, 35, of New Carlisle, lead striping foreman and Ashley Kennedy, 35, of New Carlisle, N/A.
Property transfers:
Satyakumar Nagarajan to Andromeda Properties LLC, 472-474 E. Cecil St., Springfield; none.
Zachary E. Fulton to Jamie Lynn and Colby M. Kelly, 516 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; none.
City of Springfield to Elizabeth Hawkins, 355-357 Sherman Ave., Springfield; none.
Nancy Ellen Haley to Robert Dan Birt and Julia Mullins, 2127 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield; $290,000.
Matthew and Leahann McCurdy to Adam and Brittany Cassada, 307 Ardmore Road, Springfield; $385,000.
Denis G. and Georgia Giannaris to Mt. Olympus LLC, 139-141 E. Third St., Springfield; $100,000.
George Giannaris to Mt. Olympus LLC, 1431 N. Limestone St., Springfield; none.
Eric J. and Leane R. Lokai to Heather L. and Larry D. Spears, 6785 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $182,000.
Betty J. Smith to Jason W. and Angela M. Jones, 1070 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $295,000.