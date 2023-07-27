X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0507: Chance E. Fidler v. Cindy L. Dove, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Samuel J. Ryman, Jr., UMR, Inc., action for money.

23CV0508: Terri Pyles v. Dolgen Midwest, LLC, Dollar General, Store 14172, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jean Josue, 31, of Springfield, operator and Myriamme Laguerre, 38, of Springfield, operator.

Ralph L. Thomas, 60, of Springfield, retired and Loni S. Miller, 56, of Springfield, reservation sales.

Dave J. Andre, 37, of Springfield, JB Hunt and Marie D. Vital, 38, of Springfield, N/A.

Courtney S. Neff, 25, of Springfield, N/A and David W. Worthington, 34, of Springfield, printer factory.

Property transfers:

Charles G. and Nancy L. Peters to Nancy L. Peters, 9716 S. Charleston Pike, South Charleston; none.

Mitchell L. Yeary to Mitchell L. and Elizabeth A. Yeary, 8376 Wildman Road, South Charleston; none.

Alvin R. and Joyce A. Dyer to Joyce A. Dyer, 3412 Laura Lane, Springfield; none.

Brenda L. and James E. Cochran, Jr., to Eugene and Flora Rohr, 1595 Parkridge Drive, Springfield; $116,700.

Robert D. Miller to Robert D. Miller and Tabetha Webster, 3024 Fowler Road, Springfield; none.

Leisa A. Forbeck to Bernard D. and Debra M. Winner, 8711 Ravenna Ave., Enon; $136,900.

Harold E. and Barbara J. Flannery, trustees to Barbara J. Flannery, 3824 Gordon Hill Drive, Springfield; none.

Rick A. and Julie M. Snider to Carrie and Danny L. Brown, 85 S. Pleasant St., Enon; $126,000.

