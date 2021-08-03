springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News

Cases called included:

21CV0217: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dennis Ferguson, action for money.

21CV0218: Discover Bank v. Deborah S. Sparrow, action for money.

21CV0219: Debra M. and Emily L. Hollingsworth v. American Family Insurance Company, Melinda A. Krupp, John Doe and Sharon K. McGuire.

All case filings are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Cheryl L. Schock to Everstar Carlisle LLC, 204 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $71,400

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 910 Leatherwood Dr., New Carlisle; $62,300

Mary Jo Rizer to Shannon Leo, 826 Plumwood Dr., New Carlisle; $90,300

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 808 Bayberry Dr., New Carlisle; $52,900

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 224 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $44,900

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 336 Prentice Dr., New Carlisle; $47,900

Cheryl L. Schock to Everstar Carlisle LLC, 910 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $133,300

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 213 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $65,200

Nathan A. and Diane and Dennis Moore to Nathan A. and Dennis Moore, 507 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Cheryl L. Schock to NC Group LLC, 304-306 N. Clay St., New Carlisle; $71,200

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 300 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $45,200

Eric and Shane L. Thornhill to Johanna Carlson and Christopher Hausvik, 109 North Dr., New Carlisle; $160,000

Holdings Springfield Upper Valley LLC to MB Sheth Ohio LLC, 3100 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $2,055,700

William P. and Lynette M. Evans to Jordan P. Parker, 2820 Covina Dr., Springfield; $210,000

Two Horseman Inc., to Michael and Patricia Binfet, 4253 Pine Tree Pl., Springfield; $52,000

