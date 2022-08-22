22CV0392: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Treasurer of Clark County, Tammy B. Heaton, James L. Schelhaas III, unknown spouse, if any, of James L. Schelhaas III, foreclosure.

22CV0393: Kimberly N. Burns v. Coy W. Linderman, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid c/o Joseph M. McCandish, complaint for damages.

22CV0394: PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, United States of America, United States of America acting by and through its agency the Department of Housing and Urban Development, unknown administrator, executor or fiduciary, unknown heirs, next of kin, unknown spouses, devisees, legatees, creditors and beneficiaries of the Estate of Terry K. Murray, deceased - address unknown, foreclosure.

22CV0395: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Treasurer of Clark County, The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Teresa G. Carden, Deceased, address unknown, The Unknown Heirs of Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Lloyd M. Carden, Jr. deceased, address unknown, Medicaid Estate Recovery, State of Ohio, Department of Job and Family Services, City of Springfield, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kaitlin Elizabeth Aldridge, 22, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Payton Bryce Lawwill, 20, of Springfield, SSR assistant.

Darryl Scott Carter, 33, of Springfield, diesel technician and LeeAnn Nicole Shaffer, 31, of Springfield, medical field.

Brandy Lyn Thurston, 37, of Springfield, target distribution and Richard Lamar Fuller, 39, of Springfield, target distribution.

Miranda Marie Mougey, 28, of New Carlisle, cancer registrar and Evan Douglas Joos, 28, of New Carlisle, logistics.

Donovan Tyler Holloway, 24, of Springfield, mechanical engineer and Katelyn Gabrielle McCohn, 24, of Fairborn, medical assistant.

Marisa Diane Smith, 23, of Enon, Buckeye Ag Testing and Riley Spencer Williams, 23, of Enon, 7/11 Inc.

Annabella Nicolena Brogan, 30, of Fairborn, EHS technician and Roy Spencer Belcher, 43, of Fairborn, nuclear medicine technician.